There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsScots club nearly doubles membership in four years

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Scots club nearly doubles membership in four years

By Martin Inglis19 May, 2017
Leven Thistle Golf Club
Leven Thistle

A Scottish golf club is bucking the nationwide trend of declining memberships by almost doubling its own in the space of just four years.

Back in 2013, Leven Thistle Golf Club in Fife had just 280 members but fast-forward to 2016 and there were 465, with an additional 28 signed up so far in 2017.

As a result, it’s given the club a huge reason to celebrate its 150-year anniversary and captain Alan Lee has explained how, through social media and an effective pricing strategy, there has been such a quick turn-around in fortunes.

“We were in quite a bad place five years ago and we had to do something about it,” he admitted to bunkered.co.uk. “We allowed ourselves to be hidden away. We were a good club, with a great links and enjoyed quality all-round golf but we didn’t promote the club and let the golfing world know.

Read more - Musselburgh Links set for £10m regeneration

Leven Thistle1

“We had a bit of a shake-up and got some younger people onto the committee and that, in a way, energised us. From there, we’ve encouraged them to post about the club on Facebook and also started using our own Facebook page better as well and the popularity has built and built – it’s really snowballed.”

In response to the growing popularity, the membership cap has been raised from 500 to 580 members and, in what may come as surprise to a lot of people, Leven Thistle boasts double the amount of members under 25 as it does seniors (65+), highlighting that the long-term future of the club is in a very good state.

A significant factor in that is the club's affordable membership pricing structure - £250 for 21-25-year-olds, £200 for 19-20-year-olds and £50 for 16-18-year-olds - and also competitive annual matches against St Andrews and Carnoustie in the Lindsey Shield.

Leven Thistle2

Bar turnover has also increased 25% year-on-year due to the club diversifying its revenue streams by better promoting its 110-seater function hall for parties, weddings, funerals and club nights.

"The addition of Ian & Louise Murray stewarding the bar has made it a great place to enjoy a drink with fellow golfers, family and friends, while on the catering side of things, Denise Boath and her team have quickly established themselves as one of, if not the best, dining experiences in Leven.

"What's fantastic though, and our numbers show it, is that what we’re offering is keeping people happy and long may that continue."

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Scots club nearly doubles membership in four years
New

By Martin Inglis

College golfer strips after ball falls from pocket into water
US College Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Si Woo Kim set to lose two years of career
Si Woo Kim

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy receives boost after MRI scan
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Si Woo Kim's win lands punter a fortune
Si Woo Kim

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below