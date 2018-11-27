search
Golf News

Scots club slammed for ‘shameful’ deer cull

By bunkered.co.uk26 November, 2018
A Scottish golf club has been strongly condemned by an animal rights group over plans to kill deer making their way onto the course.

The growth in the deer population in the Tobermory area on the Isle of Mull has meant an increasing number of the animals have been grazing on the fairways and greens at Tobermory Golf Club’s course.

It has led the club to take action, with the club’s secretary, David Honeyman, taking to an online forum last week to announce plans for the cull.

He said: “There will shortly be some evening shooting on the golf course to remove some of the deer causing damage to the greens and course generally.

“Signs will be displayed at entrances when this will occur but please be aware and avoid using the course during the hours of darkness.”

Tobermory

Understandably, the cull has sparked a furious reaction among animal rights groups.

Elisa Allen, director of PETA, told the Daily Record: “Not only is this cruel, it’s also ineffective. Deer regulate their numbers according to available food, water and shelter.

“How utterly shameful it is that this enterprise – built by seizing the natural habitat of deer and other wildlife – wish now to kill the animals they displaced.

“Killing them only means that the survivors will breed at higher rates to fill any gap caused by slaughter, creating a perpetual killing cycle.

“If golfers can’t enjoy the deer and the club insist on removing them, PETA will gladly point them in the direction of humane population-control methods.”

Tobermory is a nine-hole course set on the cliff tops above Tobermory Bay. It offers panoramic views, which includes Ardnamurchan, Loch Sunart and, on a clear day, the Isle of Skye.

In 2008, it was voted Scotland’s best nine-hole course by The Scotsman and five-time Open champion Tom Watson is among those who have paid a visit.

