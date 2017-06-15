Scots golfer films himself making a hole-in-one

Getting a hole-in-one is one thing. Filming yourself getting a hole-in-one is another.
But that’s what happened to 21-year-old Angus Bell at Old Course Ranfurly Golf Club in Renfrewshire on Monday night.
What started as a casual five holes after dinner with his friend Josh turned into something far more memorable when, on the 140-yard par-3 18th, he decided to set his phone up to record his swing.
“It was 9.30pm and with it being our last hole, I thought I might as well film it to see how my swing’s getting on so I could look at it in bed,” Angus, who is a seven-handicapper, told bunkered.co.uk. “I’m always looking on YouTube at golf swing videos.”
“I just walked up to it and hit it, stood back and thought, ‘That was quite good’, and as I went to get another ball I saw it bounce at the front of the green. We then heard a little clink and in it went.
“You can see in our faces it was total shock and disbelief. It was surreal – totally surreal. It was my first hole-in-one. I never thought I’d ever get one, let alone film it!”
Watch the full video below.
