Golf News

Scots golfer films himself making a hole-in-one

By Martin Inglis15 June, 2017
Amateur Golf
Angus Bell1

Getting a hole-in-one is one thing. Filming yourself getting a hole-in-one is another.

But that’s what happened to 21-year-old Angus Bell at Old Course Ranfurly Golf Club in Renfrewshire on Monday night.

What started as a casual five holes after dinner with his friend Josh turned into something far more memorable when, on the 140-yard par-3 18th, he decided to set his phone up to record his swing.

“It was 9.30pm and with it being our last hole, I thought I might as well film it to see how my swing’s getting on so I could look at it in bed,” Angus, who is a seven-handicapper, told bunkered.co.uk. “I’m always looking on YouTube at golf swing videos.”

Angus Bell

“I just walked up to it and hit it, stood back and thought, ‘That was quite good’, and as I went to get another ball I saw it bounce at the front of the green. We then heard a little clink and in it went.

“You can see in our faces it was total shock and disbelief. It was surreal – totally surreal. It was my first hole-in-one. I never thought I’d ever get one, let alone film it!”

Watch the full video below.

A young golfers dream became reality this evening. Myself and Josh Telfer went for a quiet hit on a dull Monday evening after a very mediocre day at work. We stood on the 18th T like any other day. Josh led the way and to my delight he put it left . I then for some bizarre reason decided to place my phone on record resting it against my bag as I wished to see how my swing was progressing. I threw a couple of balls down and what happened next is something I will remember forever. I apologise for the swearing as you can imagine I was extremely excited. I knew the ball was not big as it pitched just short and the pin was as front as it could be. Happy to share the moment with one of my best buddies. What a feeling😂😂😂 #SurelyNot

Posted by Angus Bell on Monday, 12 June 2017

By Martin Inglis

