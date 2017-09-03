Scots golfer one shot away from $1m jackpot

Nine amateur golfers from across the UK are just one shot away from landing a bank-busting $1m after qualifying for the exciting hole-in-one challenge final, run in partnership by Million Dollar Hole In One (MDHIO) and American Golf.



One of those is 31-year-old Chris Johns from Dunblane, who along with the other eight golfers will line up at the world-renowned Belfry on Thursday, September 7, where they will get the chance to shoot for an ace on a specially designed 150-yard par-three 18th hole at the iconic Brabazon Course.

As part of the American Golf Industry Day, there will also be eight contenders from the golf industry, whose names will be drawn out of the hat in a lucky prize draw, as well as two from On Course Foundation (OCF), a charity that supports the recovery of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through golf. They will all be playing in the hope of bagging a hole-in-one and scooping $1m for the OCF.

They are Ian Bishop, 36, from Southampton, who served in the Royal Marines until he lost both legs above the knee when stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2009 and Gloucestershire man Rob Hansen, 41, who was serving in the Royal Signals when he suffered a catastrophic failure of his knee in June 2012, resulting in medical discharge from service.

More than 5,000 golfers took part in the MDHIO and American Golf competition across the UK and Ireland, with the top 10 who were nearest the pin making it into the Belfry showdown where the entrants will also enjoy a complimentary night’s stay and lavish gala dinner, when the possible $1m winner will be presented with their cheque.

MDHIO director Martin Tyrrell said: “We have been running this hugely popular competition across the country in partnership with American Golf and the response from the public has been absolutely phenomenal.

“There are some very good golfers taking part, but this is a unique sport and even those with higher handicaps have experienced the buzz of claiming a hole-in-one in the past – as our qualifying sessions at American Golf stores over the past few weeks have shown.

“However, unlike if somebody manages it in normal circumstances, when they traditionally will be out of pocket with a round at the bar, anyone who does it at the Belfry next week will be celebrating winning a life-changing amount of cash. It will be a thoroughly exciting day.”

For more information, visit mdhio.net.