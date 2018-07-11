Scots legends throw weight behind new Gleneagles event

Two Scottish golfing legends are looking forward to history being made at the inaugural European Golf Team Championships at Gleneagles in August.



Catriona Matthew and Paul Lawrie, the last two Scottish major winners, believe the event - which will see men and women play together in a 50/50 field split for equal prize money for the first time – is a unique opportunity for both male and female players.

Comprising part of the multi-sport Glasgow 2018 European Championships, the European Golf Team Championships is an innovative format which will see a men’s, women’s and mixed event played on the iconic PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.

Matthew, who will captain the European Solheim Cup team at the venue in September 2019, said it was a great opportunity for women to show their quality alongside their male counterparts and also urged potential Solheim Cup team members to grab the chance of competitive action at Gleneagles ahead of her team selection.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Europe’s leading female players to reinforce how strong the women’s game is by playing alongside men and to continue to raise the profile of women’s golf on an international stage,” said the 2009 RICOH Women’s British Open champion.



“These opportunities don’t come around very often and I’m looking forward to seeing the teams go head-to-head. I’ll also be using it as an opportunity to keep an eye on some of the prospective European Solheim Cup team members to see how they fare over the PGA Centenary Course in competitive action.”

Aberdeen-based Lawrie, an ambassador for the event, echoed those sentiments. He added: “It is a great feeling representing your country, particularly in such an individual event as golf and playing as part of a team is not something you get to do very often as a professional golfer.



“The chance to play in the first-ever European Golf Team Championships and to be part of history is something special as well as a great opportunity for players who have aspirations of playing in a Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup team.”

The inaugural European Golf Team Championships is backed by both the European Tour and Ladies European Tour and will take place at Gleneagles in Scotland from 8-12 August 2018 as part of the innovative multi-sport Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

Tickets are now on-sale, with adult prices from £10 for practice days and £15 on competition days. Children under the age of 16 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.



