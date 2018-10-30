search
Golf News

Scots quartet on brink of graduating to European Tour

By bunkered.co.uk30 October, 2018
Challenge Tour European Tour Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final Grant Forrest Liam Johnston David Law Robert MacIntyre Ewen Ferguson Calum Hill
Saltire

Four young Scots are on the brink of earning their European Tour cards heading into the final event of the Challenge Tour season, which starts tomorrow.

East Lothian man Grant Forrest and Dumfries native Liam Johnston, both 25, are all but assured their places on Europe’s top circuit ahead of the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final, as they currently sit eighth and tenth on the Road to Ras Al Khaimah rankings.

The top 15 players on the year-long Order of Merit will earn their cards.

Further down the leaderboard, David Law, 27, currently lies in 12th spot with 104,269 points – over 17,000 more points than 16th-placed Max Orrin – while Robert MacIntyre, 22, is in 13th with 99,243.

Grant Forrest

However, they aren’t the only Scots who could earn their cards. Lying outside the top 15 are Calum Hill, 23, and Ewen Ferguson, 22.

Hill, who won the NI Open at Galgorm Castle, arrives in Dubai with the best stroke average in the field at 69.20 this season but is 31st in the rankings, one spot behind Ferguson, who has recorded seven top ten finishes in his rookie Challenge Tour campaign.

Only Challenge Tour leader Joachim B. Hansen has had more top tens.

Ewen Ferguson

So, what will Hill and Ferguson need to do to break into the top 15? Well, they’re currently on 62,996 and 62,376 points respectively. The prize breakdown is €72,000 for a win, €47,000 for solo second and €28,000 for solo third.

A solo third finish won’t cut it so they will need to finish in a tie for second at the very least to stand a chance. A win, obviously, would guarantee it, just like it would for the entire 45-man field.

Here are the current rankings, and those on the bubble, as it stands:

1. Joachim B. Hansen – 184,260
2. Victor Perez – 137,236
3. Kalle Samooja – 136,993
4. Sebastian Soderberg – 135,767
5. Jack Singh Brar – 123,170
6. Kim Koivu – 121,261*
7. Stuart Manley – 117,608
8. Grant Forrest – 116,002
9. Adri Arnaus – 113,836
10. Liam Johnston – 113,756
11. Lorenzo Gagli – 110,483
12. David Law – 104,269
13. Robert MacIntyre – 99,243
14. Sean Crocker – 96,574
15. Tom Murray – 89,898

--

16. Max Orrin – 87,075
17. Pedro Figueiredo – 86,280
18. Oliver Wilson – 86,163
19. Dimitris Papadatos – 80,057
20. Oscar Lengden – 72,554

