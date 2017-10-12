There are no results available.
Scott Gregory ends amateur career as European No.1

Golf News

Scott Gregory ends amateur career as European No.1

By Bunkered Golf Magazine12 October, 2017
England’s Scott Gregory has bowed out of his spectacular amateur career as Europe’s No.1 player.

The Walker Cup man has won the European Golf Association’s gold medal after finishing first in the 2017 rankings, ahead of Scotland’s Connor Syme and Germany’s Maximilian Schmitt.

Gregory, from Corhampton Golf Club in Hampshire, said: “Any time you can top an order of merit it shows that you have performed consistently and for me that's what it's about! If I can top an order of merit every year of my career I will be a very successful player.

“For me, this is of the same importance as winning the England Golf Order of Merit in 2016, it says you have performed consistently and it's a great way to sign off an amateur career, together with the Walker Cup.”

Gregory, 23, spent his last three years as an amateur as a member of England Golf training squads and this period coincided with a series of individual and team triumphs.

Among them was his win in the 2016 Amateur Championship, which gave him places in the Open, the Masters and the US Open. He also helped England to win silver medals in World and European Team Championships and he represented GB&I in the 2017 Walker Cup.

Nigel Edwards, England Golf performance director, said: “I am delighted for Scott. He has been an excellent member of the England squads and teams over recent years. He will look back on his amateur career with great fondness and we wish him every success in his career as a professional golfer.”

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

