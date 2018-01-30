Scots club's junior membership offers FREE golf... for adults!

A Scottish golf club has launched a unique junior membership that offers FREE golf for adults! Yes, that’s FREE golf for adults.



The new Junior+ membership at Cowglen Golf Club, located on the south side of Glasgow, costs £100 and allows up to two adults to play on the membership, which includes access to the golf course for free while playing with the junior.

It gives the young golfer more freedom to get out on the course, rather than being restricted to coaching sessions, but includes the rights any other Junior membership at the club would have, including the ability to take part in the summer coaching programme.

The Junior+ was introduced shortly before Christmas and, despite the poor weather in recent weeks, professional Simon Payne said the category has already proved incredibly popular.



“We’ve been very encouraged by the feedback we’ve received so far, particularly on social media, and have already had numerous people take it up and make enquiries,” he told bunkered.co.uk.

“We looked at why the number of junior golfers were falling when, in reality, junior golf is cheaper and more accessible than it has ever been. So we spoke to a lot of people to gauge their thoughts on how to attract more people – not just kids – to the game.

“Kids obviously won’t pay the membership so this membership is geared towards 30-45-year-olds who, like so many people in this day and age, find themselves facing time constraints and can’t justify paying for a full membership because they don’t know how regularly they’ll be able to get out on the golf course in a year.



“This membership is unique – I don’t think any other club in Scotland offers this. But having said that, if other clubs decide to use the idea to benefit them and, in turn, benefit golf, then that’s something that would make all of us at Cowglen very proud.”

Junior+ Memberships

One junior with one or two adults: £100

Two juniors with one or two adults: £175

Three juniors with one adult: £200

For more information, visit cowglengolfclub.co.uk, call 0141 649 9401 or email secretary@cowglengolfclub.co.uk.