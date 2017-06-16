Scottish Golf suffers funding blow

Scottish Golf has had its funding from sportscotland slashed by over a third, bunkered.co.uk has learned.

A sportscotland spokesperson has told us that the organisation has reduced its investment in Scottish Golf to

£665,000 for 2017/18.



That’s down by just over 35% on the £1,025,000 it contributed in 2016/17.

Our source told us: “sportscotland is facing a challenging financial settlement with a reduction of £13 million over a two-year period in our combined National Lottery and Scottish Government investment and this obviously impacts on how much we, in turn, can invest in our partners.

“We are doing everything we can to mitigate the impact on the partners we invest in and to continue adding value to the sport sector in Scotland. Scottish Golf has received a reduction to £665,000 in our investment for 2017/18, and we are working with the governing body to help minimise the impact of this.

“We continue to have constructive dialogue with Scottish Golf and are confident that, if we receive a strategy and plan from the governing body this autumn which is tangible and aligned to our outcomes, a further six-figure investment could be added to our investment levels.”

Reacting to the news, a Scottish Golf spokesperson said: “Scottish Golf is working through the implications of this reduction and has been in regular communication with sportscotland. We are developing a new four-year strategy that will be focused not only on growing the game, but also developing increased revenue to invest in golf in Scotland to support new growth.



“The plan will be finalised following the current consultation period we are going through with our Areas, Counties, clubs and partners, and a longer term strategy implemented thereafter in partnership with sportscotland. Golf brings huge economic and health benefits to Scotland and we continue to stress the importance of the sport to the nation.



"The Scottish Government also allocated an extra £2 million investment in April to all sports governing bodies in response to the reductions and Scottish Golf will benefit from this allocation.”

Across the border in England, meanwhile, things couldn’t be more different.

From April 2013 to March 2017, a total of £13m - £3.25m per year – was given to England Golf from government-backed Sport England, with £3.3m of that devoted to producing junior and amateur champions.

And in February this year, the England Golf Partnership – which brings together England Golf and the PGA in its plan to increase participation from grassroots to elite level – was awarded a grant of £8.48m.