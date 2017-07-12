There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsScottish Open to have relaxed mobile phone policy

Golf News

Scottish Open to have relaxed mobile phone policy

By Martin Inglis12 July, 2017
European Tour Scottish Open
Scottish Open Mobile

A relaxed mobile phone policy will be in place at the Scottish Open after a successful trial at last week’s Irish Open.

Following a discussion at a tournament committee yesterday evening, which took into account feedback from players, spectators will now be allowed to use their mobile phones to take pictures as long as their device is on silent and the flash is turned off.

The European Tour used Irish Open host Rory McIlroy to promote the policy last week and are keen to see what user-generated content can be produced.

It’s worth adding, though, that video footage is still not permitted during tournament days and phone calls are only allowed in designated ‘mobile phone zones’.

The reaction to the change from players, so far, seems to be fairly popular, with Ian Poulter and Eddie Pepperell welcoming the amended policy.

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

Scottish Open to have relaxed mobile phone policy
European Tour

By Martin Inglis

Stewart Cink plans emotional Turnberry return
Stewart Cink

By Martin Inglis

Russell Knox: 'There were no Ryder Cup mistakes'
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Lee Westwood splits from manager Chubby Chandler
Lee Westwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Scottish Open to continue on regional rotation
New

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below