Scottish Open to have relaxed mobile phone policy

A relaxed mobile phone policy will be in place at the Scottish Open after a successful trial at last week’s Irish Open.

Following a discussion at a tournament committee yesterday evening, which took into account feedback from players, spectators will now be allowed to use their mobile phones to take pictures as long as their device is on silent and the flash is turned off.

The European Tour used Irish Open host Rory McIlroy to promote the policy last week and are keen to see what user-generated content can be produced.

Looking forward to seeing your #MyDDFIrishOpen pics this week. Remember your📱needs to be silent and no 📸. Or else... pic.twitter.com/K2J4J6JWIS — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 5, 2017

It’s worth adding, though, that video footage is still not permitted during tournament days and phone calls are only allowed in designated ‘mobile phone zones’.

The reaction to the change from players, so far, seems to be fairly popular, with Ian Poulter and Eddie Pepperell welcoming the amended policy.

Just watching the golf and seeing people with beers and phones out is really top notch. 👌🏼 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 8, 2017