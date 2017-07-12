Actor Samuel L. Jackson is the celebrity that most Scots would like to play a round of golf with, according to a Scottish Open survey.

Research revealed that 12% of people surveyed would have the all-time highest grossing box office star as their partner on the golf course – but when it comes to celebrating a hole-in-one, most would want to raise a glass with royal party animal Prince Harry.

While Jackson, who is so passionate about the sport that he has a clause in his movie contracts so he can get time off to play twice a week, came out as the nation’s favourite golf partner, James Bond star Sir Sean Connery was narrowly pipped into second place.

Sir Sean captured 11.8% of the vote, while George Clooney was third most popular with 10.6%. He was, however, the most popular choice among women.

In terms of Scottish personalities respondents would like to play a round with, Billy Connolly came out on top at 24.3%, while Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor was second most popular with 12%. Only 10% of Scots wanted to team up with Andy Murray.

The survey also showed that more people would like to have played with Barack Obama than David Beckham or the late golfing legend Seve Ballesteros.

Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, said: “Sir Sean Connery would have to be my ideal golfing partner. He has a love affair with the game, so hopefully we could teach each other a thing or two on the course while hearing stories about his career and secrets from Hollywood.

“In the rare event that I would ever achieve a hole-in-one, I would have to celebrate with Ozzy Osborne. I’m sure that would be an interesting spectacle!”