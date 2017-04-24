There are no results available.
Scottish UKIP candidate wants golf ban

Scottish UKIP candidate wants golf ban

By Bunkered Golf Magazine24 April, 2017
Elections
Golf Ban

A UKIP candidate standing in Glasgow in the upcoming council elections has outlined her plans to abolish golf courses.

Gisela Allen, who is 84, is standing in the Garscadden/Scotstounhill constituency, said golf courses are an ‘environmental threat’ and a ‘threat to the safety of the people’.

However, the comments – made in a series of proposals she insisted were personal beliefs, not party policy, in the Clydebank Post– were far from the most severe and, as result, has seen the above tweet go viral.

In it, the candidate vows to bring back the death penalty in the form of the guillotine as opposed to hanging, because the ‘public is entitled to protection’.

She also adds that people are ‘becoming far too old’ and would lift the working age by five years to 70.

