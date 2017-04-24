Scottish UKIP candidate wants golf ban

A UKIP candidate standing in Glasgow in the upcoming council elections has outlined her plans to abolish golf courses.



Gisela Allen, who is 84, is standing in the Garscadden/Scotstounhill constituency, said golf courses are an ‘environmental threat’ and a ‘threat to the safety of the people’.

This just gets more and more jaw dropping with every paragraph pic.twitter.com/oO0DRWugrS — Siobhan Fenton (@SiobhanFenton) April 22, 2017

However, the comments – made in a series of proposals she insisted were personal beliefs, not party policy, in the Clydebank Post– were far from the most severe and, as result, has seen the above tweet go viral.

In it, the candidate vows to bring back the death penalty in the form of the guillotine as opposed to hanging, because the ‘public is entitled to protection’.

She also adds that people are ‘becoming far too old’ and would lift the working age by five years to 70.