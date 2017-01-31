Seniors neglected in golf club memberships

• More than 80% of golf clubs do not offer senior membership

• The study, involving 244 clubs, was done by GolfSupport.com

• Only four of 30 Glasgow clubs (13.3%) offered senior discounts

More than 80% of golf clubs do not include seniors in their membership prices, a study has revealed.

The research, carried out by GolfSupport.com and involving 244 golf clubs in 15 towns and cities across the UK – including Glasgow and Edinburgh – focused specifically on each golf club’s membership structure.

The study found a mere 45 (18%) of the clubs had a reduced membership price and/or incentives available to seniors, despite that being one of the most prominent demographics in golf.

In Glasgow, only four of the 30 clubs involved in the research (13.3%) offered discounts for seniors, while in Edinburgh it was just two out of 20 (10%).

The research noted that golf clubs had varying criteria as to what age qualified as being senior. For most of the reviewed golf clubs that offered senior membership discounts/incentives, it was determined as being 60 or 65 and over.

Other golf clubs were higher in their age classification for seniors, with 70 and above or 80 and above.

However, Campsie Golf Club in Glasgow had the best deal of the 45 clubs which offered reduced membership rates for seniors.

Senior men with no prior membership to the club can join for an annual fee of £361.05, 39.4% cheaper compared to the full male membership cost of £596.05.

Similarly, senior women with no previous membership to the club can join for a yearly payment of £178.25, 42.2% cheaper compared to the full female membership cost of £308.25.

GolfSupport.com also conducted a survey on if seniors should get a discount or incentive on their membership fees. Categorically, 92% of the 520 respondents said ‘yes’.

Should seniors get a membership discount?

Do you think seniors should get a discount in their golf club membership? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

