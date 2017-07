Sergio Garcia and his fiancee Angela Akins tie the knot this weekend - but how much do they really know about each other?

The couple sat down with The Post Game to play the 'Newlywed Game' ahead of getting married and were asked all sorts of questions from each of their hidden talents to their favourite golf courses, to their first kiss.

Watch the video below to see how they got on but it maybe didn't go quite as well as either of them had hoped...