Sergio Garcia and his lucky canine charm

It’s #NationalPetDay today, so social media will have you believe, and Masters champion Sergio Garcia and his fiancée Angela Akins are likely to be celebrating it a little bit more than most.



Why? Well, if you believe in lucky charms, Garcia certainly has one in the form of the couple’s dog, called Bear.

The Chow made the journey to Augusta, where the Spaniard finally ended his major hoodoo, and is now 2-0 for the times his pet has travelled with him to a tournament.

Last year, he ended a three-and-a-half year win drought at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with Bear also on the road with him there.



This little guy 🐻and I want to wish all of you Merry Christmas, much health and may all your dreams come true in 2017!! #MerryChristmas A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

But, as you can see below by various Instagram posts from the pair, there are very few places the dog doesn’t seem to go with them, globetrotting to Spain and Garcia’s European base at Crans-Montana in Switzerland.



You never know, Bear might even make the trip to Royal Birkdale in three months' time...



Always a pleasure to visit @zermatt.matterhorn! #Zermatt #Matterhorn #Switzerland #MerryChristmas @theangelaakins Siempre es un placer visitar @zermatt.matterhorn! A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:08am PST

Thanksgiving with the great Akins family and little 🐻So excited! 🦃🍽🏈 @TheAngelaAkins Día de acción de gracias con los Akins y el pequeño 🐻 muy divertido! 🦃🍽🏈 A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Nov 24, 2016 at 3:44pm PST

Love at first scratch! It's safe to say @thesergiogarcia and @bearvoyage love each other! 🐻#myboys #TheBear #BearGarciaAkins A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

One big happy family! 🐻#TheBear #BearGarciaAkins #Austin #Texas A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:00am PST