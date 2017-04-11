There are no results available.
Sergio Garcia and his lucky canine charm

By Martin Inglis11 April, 2017
Sergio Garcia The Masters
Sergio Garcia

It’s #NationalPetDay today, so social media will have you believe, and Masters champion Sergio Garcia and his fiancée Angela Akins are likely to be celebrating it a little bit more than most.

Why? Well, if you believe in lucky charms, Garcia certainly has one in the form of the couple’s dog, called Bear.

The Chow made the journey to Augusta, where the Spaniard finally ended his major hoodoo, and is now 2-0 for the times his pet has travelled with him to a tournament.

Last year, he ended a three-and-a-half year win drought at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with Bear also on the road with him there.

But, as you can see below by various Instagram posts from the pair, there are very few places the dog doesn’t seem to go with them, globetrotting to Spain and Garcia’s European base at Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

You never know, Bear might even make the trip to Royal Birkdale in three months' time...

