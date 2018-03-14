There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsSergio Garcia and wife Angela pick perfect Masters name for baby daughter

Golf News

Sergio Garcia and wife Angela pick perfect Masters name for baby daughter

By Michael McEwan14 March, 2018
Sergio Garcia The Masters
Sergio Garcia

What a year for Sergio Garcia.

First, he ended his long wait for a major championship at the Masters Tournament last April.

In July, he married his girlfriend, Angela Akins.

Today, the couple has welcomed their first child, a little girl – and her name could not be more perfect given where her dad enjoyed his finest hour as a professional golfer.

Sergio Garcia Masters

First reported by Augusta-based golf correspondent Scott Michaux, Azalea Adele Garcia was born four days early at 1.54am today in Austin, Texas. The little tot's dad confirmed the news this afternoon.

As anybody who knows anything about golf will already know, azaleas are as integral a part of the Masters and Augusta National as Green Jackets, the Butler Cabin, Rae’s Creek and back nine drama.

‘Azalea’ is also the name of the 13th hole at Augusta.

Garcia, whose Masters title defence begins three weeks tomorrow, spoke to reporters yesterday for half an hour from the hospital, where he said he was ‘looking forward to everything about parenthood’.

“It’s kind of very, very exciting and nerve‑wracking at the same time,” he said. “We’ll try to raise her the best way possible. Try to make all the decisions as well as we can. At the end of the day, that’s all we can hope for. Hopefully, we have a great, healthy baby girl that grows up to be an amazing woman and we don’t have to worry too much about her.”

We’re already looking forward to seeing little Azalea wearing this…

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - The Masters

-

Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton reveals rules official left him "raging" over Mickelson incident
New

By Michael McEwan

What is Smash Factor?
FYI

By David Cunninghame

4 players to watch at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
PREVIEW

By Martin Inglis

Sergio Garcia and wife Angela pick perfect Masters name for baby daughter
Sergio Garcia

By Michael McEwan

Ex-LPGA player calls on women athletes to SUE media companies
Anya Alvarez

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Maintaining your posture
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below