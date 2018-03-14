What a year for Sergio Garcia.



First, he ended his long wait for a major championship at the Masters Tournament last April.

In July, he married his girlfriend, Angela Akins.

Today, the couple has welcomed their first child, a little girl – and her name could not be more perfect given where her dad enjoyed his finest hour as a professional golfer.

First reported by Augusta-based golf correspondent Scott Michaux, Azalea Adele Garcia was born four days early at 1.54am today in Austin, Texas. The little tot's dad confirmed the news this afternoon.



Beautiful Azalea Adele Garcia was born on March 14 at 1:54am. So proud and impressed with my wife @TheAngelaAkins and the way she handled the pregnancy and delivery! Love you both so much😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IGu1tV1QlA — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) March 14, 2018

As anybody who knows anything about golf will already know, azaleas are as integral a part of the Masters and Augusta National as Green Jackets, the Butler Cabin, Rae’s Creek and back nine drama.

‘Azalea’ is also the name of the 13th hole at Augusta.

Garcia, whose Masters title defence begins three weeks tomorrow, spoke to reporters yesterday for half an hour from the hospital, where he said he was ‘looking forward to everything about parenthood’.

“It’s kind of very, very exciting and nerve‑wracking at the same time,” he said. “We’ll try to raise her the best way possible. Try to make all the decisions as well as we can. At the end of the day, that’s all we can hope for. Hopefully, we have a great, healthy baby girl that grows up to be an amazing woman and we don’t have to worry too much about her.”

We’re already looking forward to seeing little Azalea wearing this…