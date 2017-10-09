There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsSergio Garcia announces shock split from TaylorMade

Gear

Sergio Garcia announces shock split from TaylorMade

By Michael McEwan09 October, 2017
Sergio Garcia TaylorMade
Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia will soon be wielding a new set of golf clubs after it was announced today that he has split from TaylorMade after 15 years together.

The news comes just days after Adidas completed the divestiture of TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to a newly-formed affiliate of KPS Capital Partners.

Whilst no official announcement has yet been made, it would appear as though Garcia's next move will likely be to Callaway. He was spotted using Callaway wedges at the British Masters just under two weeks ago, and was seen using an Odyssey Toulon Design putter during the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston last month.

Read more - 6 splits that shocked golf in 2017

A statement from TaylorMade said: "Today, after a memorable 15-year partnership with Sergio Garcia, we have mutually agreed on a release from the remaining years of his TaylorMade contract.

"It has been an honour to play a role in his performance throughout his career, including the Players Championship, 19 worldwide wins, Ryder Cup heroics, and his 2017 Masters win.

"We congratulate Sergio on a career year and wish him all the best for the future."

Garcia left Titleist to sign with TaylorMade in 2003. 

His next scheduled appearance is in this week's Italian Open at Parco Reale di Monza.

Interestingly, all mention of him has already been removed from the TaylorMade website...

Garcia

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Trending

-

Golf News

Sergio Garcia announces shock split from TaylorMade
New

By Michael McEwan

6 splits that shocked golf in 2017
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy admits game 'needs sharpening'
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player: Old Course 'brought to her knees'
Gary Player

By Martin Inglis

Inside the stunning homes of the world's best golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Marc Leishman's wife criticises US crowd at Presidents Cup
Marc Leishman

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tyrrell Hatton on British Masters antics: 'Nobody's perfect'
Tyrrell Hatton

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy: USA strength will make Ryder Cup win 'even sweeter'
Rory McIlroy

By Martin Inglis

Pro misses out on PGA Tour card in agonising way
Web.com Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tyrrell Hatton told to 'grow up' by fellow English pro
Tyrrell Hatton

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below