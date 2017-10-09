Sergio Garcia announces shock split from TaylorMade

Sergio Garcia will soon be wielding a new set of golf clubs after it was announced today that he has split from TaylorMade after 15 years together.

The news comes just days after Adidas completed the divestiture of TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to a newly-formed affiliate of KPS Capital Partners.

Whilst no official announcement has yet been made, it would appear as though Garcia's next move will likely be to Callaway. He was spotted using Callaway wedges at the British Masters just under two weeks ago, and was seen using an Odyssey Toulon Design putter during the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston last month.



A statement from TaylorMade said: "Today, after a memorable 15-year partnership with Sergio Garcia, we have mutually agreed on a release from the remaining years of his TaylorMade contract.

"It has been an honour to play a role in his performance throughout his career, including the Players Championship, 19 worldwide wins, Ryder Cup heroics, and his 2017 Masters win.

"We congratulate Sergio on a career year and wish him all the best for the future."

Garcia left Titleist to sign with TaylorMade in 2003.

His next scheduled appearance is in this week's Italian Open at Parco Reale di Monza.



Interestingly, all mention of him has already been removed from the TaylorMade website...

