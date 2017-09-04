There are no results available.
Sergio Garcia breaks putter, has to use 3-wood

Sergio Garcia breaks putter, has to use 3-wood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine04 September, 2017
Sergio Garcia isn't the first player and certainly won't be the last to damage their putter mid-round.

After his eagle putt on the par-5 fourth hole came up well short and right, the Masters champion slammed his short stick into the ground leaving him unable to use it for the remainder of his third round at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Not that it bothered him immediately, though. The Spaniard holed his birdie putt using his 3-wood.

However, as you can imagine, it didn't last. Garcia bogeyed four of his next five holes, closing his front nine with a three-putt from 21ft for bogey, hitting a putt just six inches from about a foot and a half.

He fared better on the back nine, making two birdies on the 13th and 17th holes but a frustrating double-bogey at the last led to Garcia posting a four-over-par 75 as he dropped down 25 places in the leaderboard to T53.

Justin Thomas and Marc Leishman share the lead at TPC Boston on 12-under-par, with Paul Casey a shot behind and Jordan Spieth one of three players lurking on ten-under-par.

