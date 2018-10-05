Sergio Garcia breaks Ryder Cup record

It’s official. Sergio Garcia has become the top points scorer in Ryder Cup history.
The 2017 Masters champion took down Rickie Fowler 2&1 at Le Golf National to reach 25.5 points, surpassing Sir Nick Faldo's record of 25.
Garcia entered the match trailing Faldo by two-and-a-half but, by winning three of the four sessions he teed it up in, he overtook the Englishman’s long-standing record.
Garcia’s first victory of the week came on Friday afternoon when he partnered Alex Noren to a 5&4 foursomes victory over Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.
He then teamed-up with Rory McIlroy to take down Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau 2&1 in the Saturday morning fourballs before teaming up with Noren again in the afternoon as they beat Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 3&2.
His overall Ryder Cup record now stands at 22-11-7.
Most points scored in Ryder Cup history
Sergio Garcia: 25.5
Nick Faldo: 25
Bernhard Langer: 24
Colin Montgomerie: 23.5
Billy Casper: 23.5
Lee Westwood: 23
Arnold Palmer: 23
Seve Ballesteros: 22.5
Points breakdown per Ryder Cup
1999: 3.5
2002: 3
2004: 4.5
2006: 4
2008: 1
2012: 2
2014: 2.5
2016: 2
2018: 3