Sergio Garcia breaks Ryder Cup record

It’s official. Sergio Garcia has become the top points scorer in Ryder Cup history.



The 2017 Masters champion took down Rickie Fowler 2&1 at Le Golf National to reach 25.5 points, surpassing Sir Nick Faldo's record of 25.



Garcia entered the match trailing Faldo by two-and-a-half but, by winning three of the four sessions he teed it up in, he overtook the Englishman’s long-standing record.

Garcia’s first victory of the week came on Friday afternoon when he partnered Alex Noren to a 5&4 foursomes victory over Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.



He then teamed-up with Rory McIlroy to take down Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau 2&1 in the Saturday morning fourballs before teaming up with Noren again in the afternoon as they beat Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 3&2.



His overall Ryder Cup record now stands at 22-11-7.

Most points scored in Ryder Cup history

Sergio Garcia: 25.5

Nick Faldo: 25

Bernhard Langer: 24

Colin Montgomerie: 23.5

Billy Casper: 23.5

Lee Westwood: 23

Arnold Palmer: 23

Seve Ballesteros: 22.5

Points breakdown per Ryder Cup

1999: 3.5

2002: 3

2004: 4.5

2006: 4

2008: 1

2012: 2

2014: 2.5

2016: 2

2018: 3