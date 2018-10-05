search
Sergio Garcia breaks Ryder Cup record

By Martin Inglis30 September, 2018
It’s official. Sergio Garcia has become the top points scorer in Ryder Cup history.

The 2017 Masters champion took down Rickie Fowler 2&1 at Le Golf National to reach 25.5 points, surpassing Sir Nick Faldo's record of 25.

Garcia entered the match trailing Faldo by two-and-a-half but, by winning three of the four sessions he teed it up in, he overtook the Englishman’s long-standing record.

Garcia’s first victory of the week came on Friday afternoon when he partnered Alex Noren to a 5&4 foursomes victory over Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

He then teamed-up with Rory McIlroy to take down Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau 2&1 in the Saturday morning fourballs before teaming up with Noren again in the afternoon as they beat Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 3&2.

His overall Ryder Cup record now stands at 22-11-7.

Most points scored in Ryder Cup history

Sergio Garcia: 25.5
Nick Faldo: 25
Bernhard Langer: 24
Colin Montgomerie: 23.5
Billy Casper: 23.5
Lee Westwood: 23
Arnold Palmer: 23
Seve Ballesteros: 22.5

Points breakdown per Ryder Cup

1999: 3.5
2002: 3
2004: 4.5
2006: 4
2008: 1
2012: 2
2014: 2.5
2016: 2
2018: 3

