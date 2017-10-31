There are no results available.
Sergio Garcia calls for Spanish unity

Golf News

Sergio Garcia calls for Spanish unity

By Michael McEwan31 October, 2017
Sergio Garcia European Tour
Sergio Garcia Spanish Story

Sergio Garcia has waded in to the Catalan independence debate, calling for his native Spain to become ‘more together’.

In an interview with CNN’s Living Golf, the Masters champion offered his take on the controversy currently engulfing the country.

"The only thing I can say is what I feel," Garcia told CNN's Living Golf show, “As a Spaniard, I think that there's [already] so many bad things happening in the world, it feels wrong to separate each other.”

The 37-year-old spoke to CNN near Girona, north of Barcelona, with the Real Madrid supporter joining the ranks of other Spanish sporting stars, such as Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, in speaking out on Catalan independence.

However, Garcia reaffirmed he was expressing his own personal views, describing the issue as ‘a touchy subject’.

"Hopefully everything gets fixed and hopefully everybody's happy with the decision that comes around it,” he added. “I think we should be looking into everybody - not only Spain and Catalonia - but everybody getting closer together to make this world better.”

