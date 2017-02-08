Sergio Garcia launches attack on drones

At the weekend, Sergio Garcia showed his class by seeing off Open champion Henrik Stenson to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

It was his first European Tour win for more than three years and, after his engagement to girlfriend Angela Akins a few weeks back, it’s safe to say 2017 has got off to the best possible start for the Spaniard.

His bag has got all the latest TaylorMade releases in – 2017 M metalwoods, P750 irons, Milled Grind wedges and TP5x ball – and a few weeks back, the company headed to Sergio Garcia‘s home course for some product testing.

However this wasn’t an ordinary product test as TaylorMade had a few surprises up their sleeve – mostly involving drones and some mean messages.

Watch the video below:

