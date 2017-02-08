Sergio Garcia launches attack on drones

It was his first European Tour win for more than three years and, after his engagement to girlfriend Angela Akins a few weeks back, it’s safe to say 2017 has got off to the best possible start for the Spaniard.
His bag has got all the latest TaylorMade releases in – 2017 M metalwoods, P750 irons, Milled Grind wedges and TP5x ball – and a few weeks back, the company headed to Sergio Garcia‘s home course for some product testing.
However this wasn’t an ordinary product test as TaylorMade had a few surprises up their sleeve – mostly involving drones and some mean messages.
Watch the video below:
When you taunt @TheSergioGarcia, he responds with a win. #Sergiovsdrones pic.twitter.com/M3jiPt0WGn
— TaylorMadeGolfEurope (@TaylorMadeTour) February 8, 2017