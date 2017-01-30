• Sergio Garcia makes fan’s dream come true on Twitter

• Mark Johnson tweeted Garcia every day for 206 days

• He will now caddie at this year’s British Masters pro-am

Persistence pays off. Just ask this super fan of Sergio Garcia.

After tweeting the 37-year-old Spaniard every day for 206 days straight, Mark Johnson finally got his reward: a day caddying for Garcia.

It all started back on July 7, 2016 with the tweet below.

@TheSergioGarcia you're my number one golfer please can I caddie for you when your caddie can't make it cheers — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) July 7, 2016

Every day since, Johnson, who has a wife and two kids and says in his Twitter bio he has ‘good and bad days on the golf course’, tweeted Garcia, with a selection of his best ones below.

@TheSergioGarcia Top man mate for replying but he deserves a weekend off!! Wentworth next year would be a great 40th present lol — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) July 20, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia I won't even ask for 10% wages just expenses will be good!! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day41 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) August 16, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia My wife said I'm a stalker I said it will be better than our wedding day it's my dream! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day50 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) August 25, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia We would be a great team & my wife looks very similar to @TheAngelaAkins they would get on great! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day89 pic.twitter.com/iBgBysa3hz — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) October 4, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia I never got the Birthday present I really wanted but I've had a great time away with family! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day110 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) October 26, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia I wouldn't be scared to tell the crowd to be quiet if being noisy when you were about to play! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day124 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) November 9, 2016

After more than 200 days, Mark was on the verge of giving up…

@TheSergioGarcia Day201 & im giving up on my dream!

Have a great season & go & get some W's #Letmecaddieforyou — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 23, 2017

But finally, the tweet he’d been hoping for arrived!

Ok @markjohno6969 I think I found the perfect day for you to get a taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready? — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

@markjohno6969 not today, don't worry!! Haha. It's going to be the Wednesday, Pro-am day of the British Masters, ok? — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

@TheSergioGarcia Top man Sergio Wednesday 27th September its in the diary! — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 28, 2017

And he just can’t stop going on about it…

Still can't believe I'm going to walk round a golf corse with the legend Sergio Garcia! — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 28, 2017

I guess there will be no more daily tweets….many thankyou's @TheSergioGarcia for making my dream come true I am feeling very lucky! — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 29, 2017

Fair play both to Mark and Sergio Garcia!

