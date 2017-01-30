bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / Sergio Garcia makes fan’s dream come true

Sergio Garcia makes fan’s dream come true

By on January 30, 2017

Sergio Garcia

• Sergio Garcia makes fan’s dream come true on Twitter
• Mark Johnson tweeted Garcia every day for 206 days
• He will now caddie at this year’s British Masters pro-am

SERGIO GARCIA

Persistence pays off. Just ask this super fan of Sergio Garcia.

After tweeting the 37-year-old Spaniard every day for 206 days straight, Mark Johnson finally got his reward: a day caddying for Garcia.

It all started back on July 7, 2016 with the tweet below.

Every day since, Johnson, who has a wife and two kids and says in his Twitter bio he has ‘good and bad days on the golf course’, tweeted Garcia, with a selection of his best ones below.

After more than 200 days, Mark was on the verge of giving up…

But finally, the tweet he’d been hoping for arrived!

https://twitter.com/TheSergioGarcia/status/825227506642886656

And he just can’t stop going on about it…

Fair play both to Mark and Sergio Garcia!

More Reading

Bookmark and Share
Related Items

1 Comment

  1. Russell Knox

    January 30, 2017 at 9:50 am

    nope, still don’t love him.

    Reply
Add Comment Register



Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

bunkered Golf Magazine