Sergio Garcia named European Tour Golfer of the Year

Sergio Garcia has been named Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year in a season which saw the Spaniard claim his maiden major title at The Masters.



Garcia enjoyed a phenomenal 12 months, winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February before taking down Justin Rose to win a play-off at Augusta National on what was Seve Ballesteros' 60th birthday.

He then won his home Andalucia Valderrama Masters in October before going on to finish fourth in the European Tour's Race to Dubai behind champion Tommy Fleetwood, runner-up Rose and DP World Tour Championship winner and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm.



“This is an amazing honour,” said Garcia, whose year of celebration also included marrying his fiancée Angela Akins in July. “I think both on and off the golf course it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life.

“I am so happy to receive this award, and to be named the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year, against the calibre of players that were in contention is incredible. Tommy, Justin, Tyrrell and Jon are all amazing players, and all had unbelievable years themselves."

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of The European Tour, said: “Sergio is a wonderful ambassador for our game and an incredible talent, so it was no surprise his victory in the Masters Tournament proved so popular with golf fans around the world.

“That alone was a remarkable achievement, but to also win two other prestigious titles in 2017, including his home tournament at Valderrama, makes it a simply sensational season, and he is a thoroughly deserving winner of the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year award.”