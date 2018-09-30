Sergio Garcia not feeling the pressure ahead of Ryder Cup

Of the four picks made by European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, Sergio Garcia’s was arguably the most contentious.

The Spaniard has endured a difficult season – missing the cut in all four majors and failing to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time – but was still controversially picked to play at Le Golf National ahead of the on-form Rafa Cabrera Bello and Matt Wallace.

However, asked this morning if he has point to prove to his doubters this week, the Spaniard was emphatic.

No.

“I don’t think I do,” said Garcia, making his eighth appearance in the biennial match. “I’ve proved myself over and over. The only thing I can do out there is do my best, do what I do, do what I’ve always done at Ryder Cups. If we’re able to do that and play well, we’ll have a chance.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it could be one of the most exciting Ryder Cups ever and I’m just thankful to be a part of it.”

Fortunately for Garcia, he has the full support of his teammates.

Rory McIlroy, for example, described him as "the heartbeat of the team".

"I think everyone loves Sergio," said the four-time major champion. "He's great. He's fun-loving. He likes to have fun. He never lets the environment or the atmosphere get too serious and I think that's one of the big things about European Ryder Cup teams over the past few years.

"We've basically left any sort of egos at the door."