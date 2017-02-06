Sergio Garcia plays down major chances

• Sergio Garcia plays down chances of winning a major in 2017

• But admits feeling comfortable in his personal life is aiding form

• The Spaniard is back in top ten after Dubai Desert Classic win

Sergio Garcia has played down the chances of achieving elusive major glory in 2017 – but admits circumstances in his personal life are helping things.

The 37-year-old went wire-to-wire at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic to win by three strokes from Henrik Stenson, earning his first European Tour title since the 2014 Qatar Masters.

“I’m excited about a lot of the things that are coming” – Sergio Garcia

It comes a month after now world No.9 Garcia popped the question to girlfriend Angela Akins (below) and, with the pair set to tie the knot the week after The Open, the Spaniard revealed how happiness in his personal life is helping him on-course.

“It definitely helps, I’m not going to lie,” said Garcia. “When things are going well off the course it’s much easier to feel comfortable on it because there are no worries and you can concentrate on what you’re doing.

“I’m excited about a lot of the things that are coming, not only my way, but also Angela’s way, and our familie. So you know, we’re very excited about the future coming.”

“I just want to do the best I can” – Sergio Garcia

But can being settled in his personal life be the springboard to major success in 2017? In true Garcia style, he typically deflected any question relating to the ‘m’ word.

“It’s simple. When I get to Augusta, US Open, the British Open, PGA, I just want to do the best I can. Just like I try any other week.

“Some weeks I’m, with all the respect, really good like this week, and some weeks are not quite as good. But it doesn’t mean that I’m not trying.

“So at the end of the day, I said it, the only thing I can do is give my best out there and if I leave the course feeling like I gave it everything, sometimes you feel a bit more comfortable, you’re a little bit more relaxed and you’re a little bit freer and you play better. And sometimes you’re a little bit tighter.

“You know, golf is tough. Golf is really tough” – Sergio Garcia

“And it doesn’t mean that you’re not trying as hard, but it’s just not that easy. You know, golf is tough. Golf is really tough.

“You know, we try to play as well as we can every single week, and you know, I’m going to keep trying and give myself more shots, more chances at majors and you know, see what happens.”

Garcia has 22 top tens in majors, including four runner-up finishes and eight other top fives.

