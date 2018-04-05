There are no results available.
Golf News

Sergio Garcia signs for 13 after Tin Cup moment

By Bryce Ritchie05 April, 2018
Sergio Garcia The Masters
Garcia

Sergio Garcia endured a nightmare defence of his Masters title on the opening day of the Masters.

The Spaniard got to the 15th on two-over but proceeded to rinse four balls in the water to sign for a 13, the highest score on that hole in the history of the tournament.

Noted by local writer Scott Michaux of the Augusta Chronicle, the score by the defending champion dumped fellow Spaniard Ignacio Garrido from the history books, as his 11 in 1998 joined Ben Crenshaw (1997) and Jumbo Osaki (1987) as the highest scores ever posted on No. 15.

Garcia's 13 ties the record for the highest score ever on a single hole at the Masters.

His 'Tin Cup' moment ended his defence of the green jacket and left him second bottom of the leaderboard, with only English amateur Harry Ellis, who carded an 86, worse off.

To his credit, the Spaniard then birdied the par-3 16th hole.

