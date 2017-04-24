Masters champion Sergio Garcia fulfilled a lifelong dream last night as he performed the honorary kick-off for El Clasico.



The 37-year-old was given a huge ovation as he stepped onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu donning the Green Jacket, embracing captains Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta before the match got underway.



La chaqueta verde, sobre el césped del Bernabéu. @TheSergioGarcia hizo el saque de honor antes de #ElClásicoDeMovistar. pic.twitter.com/vcU4RxsuwT — La casa del fútbol (@casadelfutbol) April 23, 2017

And it had always been in Garcia’s mind to get to do the honorary kick-off.

Garcia, a member and a fervent Real fan, told Onda Cero radio soon after his success at Augusta: “It [kick off] would be great to do it.

“It would be beautiful. At some point, I know Real will honour me because they are classy.”

However, the night didn’t end as Garcia would have hoped as a late Lionel Messi goal saw Barcelona win 3-2 and leapfrog Real Madrid to go to the top of La Liga on goal difference, although Real do have a game in hand.