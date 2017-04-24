There are no results available.
Sergio Garcia takes honorary kick-off at El Clasico

By Bunkered Golf Magazine24 April, 2017
Sergio Garcia The Masters
Sergio Garcia

Masters champion Sergio Garcia fulfilled a lifelong dream last night as he performed the honorary kick-off for El Clasico.

The 37-year-old was given a huge ovation as he stepped onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu donning the Green Jacket, embracing captains Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta before the match got underway.

Read more - 19 of the best Sergio celebration pics

And it had always been in Garcia’s mind to get to do the honorary kick-off.

Garcia, a member and a fervent Real fan, told Onda Cero radio soon after his success at Augusta: “It [kick off] would be great to do it.

“It would be beautiful. At some point, I know Real will honour me because they are classy.”

However, the night didn’t end as Garcia would have hoped as a late Lionel Messi goal saw Barcelona win 3-2 and leapfrog Real Madrid to go to the top of La Liga on goal difference, although Real do have a game in hand.

