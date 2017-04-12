Sergio Garcia was a 'sore loser' - Padraig Harrington

While working for Sky Sports during their coverage of the Masters, three-time major winner Padraig Harrington revealed he was delighted Sergio Garcia had finally broken through to win a major at the 74th attempt.



But the Irishman believes that Garcia was and remained a ‘sore loser’ after losing out to Harrington at the 2007 Open at Carnoustie (below) and 2008 PGA Championship (above) at Oakland Hills.

Speaking to "Game On" on RTE 2fm in Ireland, Harrington also made it clear about their differences in etiquette after referencing Garcia once spitting in the hole, and added that their relationship now is barely more than a ‘hello’.



“His is a very flamboyant game, everything comes easy. There were periods he never practiced,” he said. “I worked at it, grinded it out, got the best of it.

“I'm very strong with the etiquette of the game, so I don't tolerate people spitting in the hole, throwing their shoes or throwing golf clubs. That would be my attitude, and that would be quite clear from where I came from.

He was a very sore loser, and he continued to be a very sore loser - Padraig Harrington

“I gave him every out I possibly could at the 2007 Open. I was as polite as I could, and as generous as I could be.

“But he was a very sore loser, and he continued to be a very sore loser. So clearly after that, we had a very sticky wicket I'd say. The Ryder Cup obviously improved it to no end. But look, we say hello to each other every day we meet, but it's with gritted teeth, there's no doubt about it.”