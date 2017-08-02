Sergio's wedding had it all... even Masters cookies!

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes, where it’s impossible to start anywhere other than Sergio Garcia’s marriage to Angela Akins.
It had everything, really, and those who attended were encouraged to use the hashtag #whitedressgreenjacket. Wonder where that idea came from?
The three Rs – Rory, Rickie & Rafa – appeared to play big roles and while Sergio was suited and booted for the vows, the Green Jacket did appear at a Masters-themed after-party which seemed pretty incredible.
There were even Masters-themed cookies and biscuits.
Angela now even has her own TaylorMade-adidas golf bag – with Angela Garcia on it, of course.
One of my favorite parts of @thesergiogarcia and @theangelaakins wedding weekend was the Masters themed after-party. The party (literally) went off with a bang, which was a complete surprise to everyone, including the happy couple. Thank you @bigdogpyro for making our firework dreams come true and @townsleydesigns for creating such an amazing space! #whitedressgreenjacket #weddingfireworks #afterparty #adidas
And as well as Rafa, Ryder Cup teammates Lee Westwood and Luke Donald were also in attendance at the Texas ranch.
Footballers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez got to meet a few fans at the weekend.
Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasicopic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017
In all seriousness, it’s nice to see Tiger Woods resurfacing on social media again – and here are some more pictures of him out and about with his children and their nanny.
🚨🔥🐐• Tiger, his children and their nanny walking around in Miami yesterday. pic.twitter.com/oNgp6iP2Eu— TWfans (@TwSpot) July 31, 2017
Tyrrell Hatton continues to give us all serious car envy...
And finally...
Do you think this photographer had €5 on Alexander Levy at the Porsche European Open last weekend?
The photographer in yellow was devastated when Levy's putt didn't drop... 📸😂#PEO17pic.twitter.com/EnAeTk6uyg— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 31, 2017