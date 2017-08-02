Sergio's wedding had it all... even Masters cookies!

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes, where it’s impossible to start anywhere other than Sergio Garcia’s marriage to Angela Akins.

It had everything, really, and those who attended were encouraged to use the hashtag #whitedressgreenjacket. Wonder where that idea came from?

The three Rs – Rory, Rickie & Rafa – appeared to play big roles and while Sergio was suited and booted for the vows, the Green Jacket did appear at a Masters-themed after-party which seemed pretty incredible.

The best day ever! Thank you @thesergiogarcia for helping me create a fairytale wedding at our family ranch! #whitedressgreenjacket @samanthaelizabethevents Dress by @couturesbylaura 📷credit @jenniferlindbergphotography A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

It's so easy to celebrate these two! Most epic wedding ever!!! #whitedressgreenjacket #teamsergela A post shared by K A T Y HA L L (@voyageviews) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Sr. y Sra. 💕👰🏻🤵🏻 So much love for @theangelaakins and @thesergiogarcia FELICIDADES!! • #whitedressgreenjacket A post shared by H a l e y T h o m p s o n (@thehaleythompson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

‪Our wedding wouldn't have been complete without a little touch of green at the reception 💚 @TheAngelaAkins #whitedressgreenjacket ‬ 📷 credit @jenniferlindbergphotography Nuestra boda no podía completarse sin un toque verde en el banquete! A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

There were even Masters-themed cookies and biscuits.

Sergio & Angela's wedding cookies#marblefalls #themasters2017 #wedding #whitedressgreenjacket A post shared by Sugar Mama Cookies (@sugarmamacookies) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Winner! #whitedressgreenjacket #marblefalls #themasters2017 A post shared by Sugar Mama Cookies (@sugarmamacookies) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Sergio & Angela's wedding cake#marblefalls #whitedressgreenjacket #weddingcake A post shared by Sugar Mama Cookies (@sugarmamacookies) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Angela now even has her own TaylorMade-adidas golf bag – with Angela Garcia on it, of course.

And as well as Rafa, Ryder Cup teammates Lee Westwood and Luke Donald were also in attendance at the Texas ranch.

Many congratulations to @thesergiogarcia and @theangelaakins !!! It was a pleasure to be part of your special day! Wishing you both a very happy marriage!!! @slundstedt #whitedressgreenjacket A post shared by Rafa Cabrera Bello (@rcabrerabello) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

#whitedressgreenjacket @theangelaakins @thesergiogarcia Thank you #GUNIT for letting us share your special day. Los amamos chicos 💚 A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

What a night celebrating @theangelaakins and @thesergiogarcia! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! 💕👰🏻🤵🏻💕 #whitedressgreenjacket A post shared by Snapchat👻: dianedonald (@dianedonald) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Footballers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez got to meet a few fans at the weekend.

Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasicopic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017

In all seriousness, it’s nice to see Tiger Woods resurfacing on social media again – and here are some more pictures of him out and about with his children and their nanny.

🚨🔥🐐• Tiger, his children and their nanny walking around in Miami yesterday. pic.twitter.com/oNgp6iP2Eu — TWfans (@TwSpot) July 31, 2017

Tyrrell Hatton continues to give us all serious car envy...

That noise though 😍😍😍 @yiannimize #lamborghini #huracan #batmobile #satinblack #wrapkings #ipe A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

And finally...

Do you think this photographer had €5 on Alexander Levy at the Porsche European Open last weekend?