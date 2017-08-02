There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsSergio's wedding had it all... even Masters cookies!

Blog

SOCIAL EYES

Sergio's wedding had it all... even Masters cookies!

By Martin Inglis02 August, 2017
Sergio Garcia
Sergio Wedding

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes, where it’s impossible to start anywhere other than Sergio Garcia’s marriage to Angela Akins.

It had everything, really, and those who attended were encouraged to use the hashtag #whitedressgreenjacket. Wonder where that idea came from?

The three Rs – Rory, Rickie & Rafa – appeared to play big roles and while Sergio was suited and booted for the vows, the Green Jacket did appear at a Masters-themed after-party which seemed pretty incredible.

It's so easy to celebrate these two! Most epic wedding ever!!! #whitedressgreenjacket #teamsergela

A post shared by K A T Y HA L L (@voyageviews) on

Sr. y Sra. 💕👰🏻🤵🏻 So much love for @theangelaakins and @thesergiogarcia FELICIDADES!! • #whitedressgreenjacket

A post shared by H a l e y T h o m p s o n (@thehaleythompson) on

There were even Masters-themed cookies and biscuits.

Sergio & Angela's wedding cookies#marblefalls #themasters2017 #wedding #whitedressgreenjacket

A post shared by Sugar Mama Cookies (@sugarmamacookies) on

Winner! #whitedressgreenjacket #marblefalls #themasters2017

A post shared by Sugar Mama Cookies (@sugarmamacookies) on

Sergio & Angela's wedding cake#marblefalls #whitedressgreenjacket #weddingcake

A post shared by Sugar Mama Cookies (@sugarmamacookies) on

Angela now even has her own TaylorMade-adidas golf bag – with Angela Garcia on it, of course.

And as well as Rafa, Ryder Cup teammates Lee Westwood and Luke Donald were also in attendance at the Texas ranch.

Footballers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez got to meet a few fans at the weekend.

In all seriousness, it’s nice to see Tiger Woods resurfacing on social media again – and here are some more pictures of him out and about with his children and their nanny.

Tyrrell Hatton continues to give us all serious car envy...

That noise though 😍😍😍 @yiannimize #lamborghini #huracan #batmobile #satinblack #wrapkings #ipe

A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton) on

And finally...

Do you think this photographer had €5 on Alexander Levy at the Porsche European Open last weekend?

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - Social Eyes

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy explains reason behind J.P. sacking
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Liam Balneaves has day to remember at Scottish Am
Scottish Amateur

By Ed Hodge

Catriona Matthew questions position of LET chief
catriona matthew

By Martin Inglis

Premier League ref caddying at Women's British Open
Mike Dean

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below