There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsSeve Ballesteros super-fan gets tattoo of his idol

Golf News

Seve Ballesteros super-fan gets tattoo of his idol

By Martin Inglis18 January, 2018
Seve Ballesteros
Seve Ballesteros Tat

There are Seve Ballesteros fans, and there are Seve Ballesteros fans.

Dunfermline man Stuart Birrell is most definitely a fan - and, on Tuesday, he spilled his own blood to prove it.

The 41-year-old, who grew up idolising Seve, endured three solid hours of pain to get a tattoo of his hero scratched into his arm forever more.

The inking combines Seve's famous celebration from the 1984 Open, the Ryder Cup – which the Spaniard is credited for breathing new life into – and two of his most famous quotes.

READ MORE - 1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened next?

Image1

'They say I get into too many bunkers. But is no problem. I am the best bunker player’ and I look into eyes, shake their hand, pat their back, and wish them luck, but I am thinking, I am going to bury you’.

For Stuart, the tattoo was £210 well spent.

“I started playing golf when I was 12 and Seve was the reason,” he told bunkered.co.uk. “He was awesome, he was a character, he was swashbuckling.

“I was eight when Seve won the 1984 Open. That’s when it stuck. I was trying to get the Claret Jug in [the tattoo] as well but I decided to just stick with the Ryder Cup because it is what it is because of Seve. I’m made up with the end result.”

READ MORE - 17 unforgettable Ryder Cup moments

Image2

Stuart, who has other tattoos, including a Star Wars-themed one, said he faced ‘the usual p***takes’ from his friends but insists that won't put him off getting more.

He added: “An idea I had was a collage of legends of the game. The likes of Nicklaus, Palmer, Watson and more. But I’ll have to see.”

Have you got any golf-related tattoos? Get in touch! Email editorial@bunkered.co.uk with pics and details.

Related Articles - Seve Ballesteros

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

Seve Ballesteros super-fan gets tattoo of his idol
Seve Ballesteros

By Martin Inglis

Irish greenies go to huge lengths to make pitchmark point
Pitchmarks

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Kid stuffs tee shot in front of Rory & DJ
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Coach 'shocked' if Tiger Woods doesn't win in 2018
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PREVIEW Scott Jamieson outlines reasons behind Florida move
Scott Jamieson

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below