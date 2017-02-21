SFA seek inspiration from South Korean golf

• SFA inspired by progress of women’s golf in South Korea
Specifically, new SFA performance director Malky Mackay and manager Gordon Strachan have spoken about women’s golf in South Korea and how the ‘work ethic’ of those female athletes can be replicated.
Five South Koreans – In Gee Chun, Ha Na Jang, So Yeon Ryu, Sei Young Kim and Sung Hyun Park – are in the world’s top ten, while there are 39 in the top 100.
Speaking to the Daily Record, Mackay said: “I had a conversation with Gordon Strachan and he was talking about women’s golf in Korea.
“There is a school of thought that the sons go to the army for two years so fathers then turn to the daughters and drive them forward.
“It was just work ethic – a desire to practise more than everybody else” – Malky Mackay
“The bigger aspect is that a lot of them come from a golfing academy just south of Seoul. They went to see what they do special inside.
“Actually, all the guy did was open the gate at 9am and close it at 10pm. One girl would practise for nine hours. So the girl next to her would practise for 10.
“It was just work ethic – a desire to practise more than everybody else. That’s what we have to get back to again in Scotland.”
Since 2008, 16 of the 40 women’s majors (40%) have been won by South Koreans, seven of which by Inbee Park, who also won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics (above). In that same time, USA managed ten women’s major winners.
