Shanshan Feng targeting second major at US Women's Open

Shanshan Feng takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the US Women’s Open today after one-under-par 71 on Saturday.

The Chinese star almost ‘Faldo’d’ her way around Trump National with 18 straight pars but a birdie at the final hole saw her edge clear of amateur Hye-Jin Choi and Amy Yang.

Feng is chasing her second major title after winning the 2012 Women’s PGA Championship and, after claiming a bronze medal at last year’s Olympics, says there is more focus on her now back in her homeland.

“After I won the bronze medal there were more Chinese people who maybe didn’t play golf but got to know me because of the Olympics,” she said.

“It’s great if any Chinese player wins majors but I don’t want to say how big an effect it may have. Let’s see what happens tomorrow first and then we’ll know.”

Yang posted a two-under-par 70 to close the gap on Feng and says she’s feeling confident about what the final round might bring.

“I feel like I'm doing good, you know,” she said. “A lot of solid shots out there. I gave myself a lot of opportunities and I saved really good pars out there. I'm looking forward to playing tomorrow.”

The only Scot to make the cut, Catriona Matthew, fell back to T55 in the third round after a seven-over-par 79.