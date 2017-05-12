Shoeless John Daly dances & sings at golf day

John Daly is seriously enjoying life right now – and how can you blame him?



Just days after earning his first professional win in 13 years at the Insperity Invitational on the Champions Tour, the 51-year-old was present at a Dallas Cowboys charity golf day.

Shoeless, with a cigarette in his mouth and with a man on guitar behind him, Daly holed a tricky short putt and celebrated with a little dance before breaking into a sing-song.



What's cooler than this?@PGA_JohnDaly sinks the putt while his buddy strums on the guitar... and then the two break out into a duet. pic.twitter.com/fTELuqbsgJ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 11, 2017

But that wasn't the only song the two-time major champion did a rendition of on the day. Here he is singing a bit of the country classic, 'All My Ex's Live In Texas'.

