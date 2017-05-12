There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsShoeless John Daly dances & sings at golf day

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Shoeless John Daly dances & sings at golf day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine12 May, 2017
John Daly
John Daly1

John Daly is seriously enjoying life right now – and how can you blame him?

Just days after earning his first professional win in 13 years at the Insperity Invitational on the Champions Tour, the 51-year-old was present at a Dallas Cowboys charity golf day.

Shoeless, with a cigarette in his mouth and with a man on guitar behind him, Daly holed a tricky short putt and celebrated with a little dance before breaking into a sing-song.

Read more - 22 of John Daly's wildest moments

But that wasn't the only song the two-time major champion did a rendition of on the day. Here he is singing a bit of the country classic, 'All My Ex's Live In Texas'.

Related Articles - John Daly

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Shoeless John Daly dances & sings at golf day
John Daly

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Justin Thomas hurls club after finding water
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy battling back issues after 73
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Titleist launch 917 National Fitting Day
Titleist

By David Cunninghame

Henrik Stenson's caddie chucks club after 17th hole failure
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below