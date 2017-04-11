Shot Scope backed by £500,000 grant

There are no results available.
By Chris Doyle11 April, 2017
Shot Scope has announced it has received a £500,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise.

This grant signifies the continued relationship between the two organisations, which started back in 2014. Since then, Scottish Enterprise has fully supported the growth and development of Shot Scope, both financially and through support within the industry.

This particular grant will support Shot Scope to continue expansion efforts and position the rapidly popular product in even more markets globally.

Due to the increased, Shot Scope has scaled up in the first quarter of 2017 to meet an increased international demand for the Scottish-based company.

Shot Scope exhibited their wearable technology product at the 2017 PGA Show in Florida, subsequently increasing sales in America considerably and leading the company to reducing has shipping times from ten to three days.

An announcement is expected in the coming weeks to confirm that the company has signed a deal partnering themselves with the biggest names in American sports retailing.

Shot Scope has always been fully manufactured in Scotland and this is something they continue to be proud of. The expansion of the company has created plenty of skilled jobs in the Scottish manufacturing industry.

“Shot Scope appreciates the continued support from Scottish Enterprise,” said CEO David Hunter (above, left). “Over the past three years, the partnership with SE has allowed the team to build a product that is recognised worldwide as the pinnacle of golf technology.

“This grant will allow Shot Scope to focus on new international opportunities and continue to scale the business.”

For more information on Shot Scope, visit shotscope.com or follow @shotscope on Twitter.

