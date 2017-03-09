Shot Scope CEO lands top business award

• Shot Scope CEO named Scots Emerging Entrepeneur of the Year

• “I am honoured to receive this award,” said David Hunter

• Company has received high praise UK wide since 2016 launch

Shot Scope CEO David Hunter has been named Scottish Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year.

The award, which he received at an event at The Hilton, Newcastle, was in recognition of Mr Hunter’s creation of the Scottish golf technology brand, which was developed after several years of testing products across the medical, military and industrial field.

“It’s fantastic recognition for three years of hard work” – David Hunter

“I am honoured to receive this award,” said Mr Hunter. “It’s fantastic recognition for three years of hard work, and is as much acknowledgement for the Shot Scope team, as without them I would not be standing here today.

“Working together, the team has helped my goal of bringing Shot Scope and automated performance tracking to the golf market.”

Following its launch in January 2016, the brand has experienced high praise within the industry as the first and only performance tracking system that collects data automatically. This reduces the need to tag or sync using your phone.

He added: “Last year was a fantastic year for the business. The product was sold in 27 countries around the world and the system made its debut on the European Tour.

“Going into 2017, we’ve just returned from a great trip to Orlando exhibiting at the PGA Merchandise Show, and now we’re rolling out to more than 100 pro shops around the UK over the next month.

“We are now working with international retailers to set up new routes to market around the world. It’s an exciting time for the business.”

The innovative technology brand continues to enjoy a sustained period of expansion.

In addition to Mr Hunter’s award, a new partnership has been formed with Fife Golf and the sponsorship of the 2017 Scottish Golf Awards Order of Merit title.

For more information on performance golf tracking system Shot Scope, visit shotscope.com or follow @shotscope on Twitter.

