Shot Scope to be at Scottish Golf Show

Leading golf performance tracking brand Shot Scope is set to exhibit at the 2017 Scottish Golf Show this week.

CEO David Hunter and CCO Gavin Dear are also scheduled to appear on the show’s product stage on Friday (3:30pm), Saturday (1:30pm) and Sunday (11:45) to discuss how the system can help golfers of all ages and abilities track their data, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and play better golf as a result.

The brand recently launched new mobile apps for both iOS and Android users, allowing players to upload data from their Shot Scope wristband immediately after play directly to their mobile device via Bluetooth, providing detailed post-round statistics on the go.

Shot Scope continues to strengthen its ties with the Scottish golfing community, having recently announced a new partnership with Fife Golf and its sponsorship of the 2017 Scottish Golf Awards Order of Merit title, as well as Hunter being named Scottish Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year at the BQ Live Awards.

“With the recent launch of our newly developed mobile apps, we’re looking forward to showcasing the game’s first ever automatic, wearable performance tracking system to golfers from around Scotland,” said David.

Since first coming to market in January 2016, Shot Scope has established itself as the only performance tracking system that collects data automatically, without disrupting play due to the need to tag or sync with a phone.

For more information on Shot Scope, drop by the company’s stand (B06) or visit shotscope.com.

