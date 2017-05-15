There are no results available.
Si Woo Kim's win lands punter a fortune

By Bunkered Golf Magazine15 May, 2017
Si Woo Kim The Players Championship
Si Woo Kim1

Si Woo Kim's second PGA Tour win at the Players Championship landed one Irish punter an absolute fortune.

According to Irish Golf Desk, the 21-year-old South Korean - who won by three shots from Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen at TPC Sawgrass - earned a Dubliner a cool €60,200 (£51,184).

Ahead of the tournament, Kim was 500/1 as he saw off the star-studded field at Ponte Vedra Beach to become the youngest Asian two-time PGA Tour winner, with the person - who wishes to remain anonymous - sticking on €100 each way.

What's even more surprising given the size of the bet is Kim's form in the lead up to the flagship event, which was a best finish of T22 in his last 16 PGA Tour starts.

Read more - Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson, said: “Hats off to the Dublin savvy punter who picked Si Woo Kim to win the Players Championship at the massive odds of 500/1.”

He added: “The lucky punter certainly knows their golf and no doubt they will be able to afford plenty of four balls at The K Club after netting a whopping €60,200 from their €200 bet.

"We can certainly say this time that they got a hole-in-one over us and a little birdie told us that they are already enjoying spending their winnings.”

