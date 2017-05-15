Si Woo Kim's win lands punter a fortune

Si Woo Kim's second PGA Tour win at the Players Championship landed one Irish punter an absolute fortune.
According to Irish Golf Desk, the 21-year-old South Korean - who won by three shots from Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen at TPC Sawgrass - earned a Dubliner a cool €60,200 (£51,184).
Ahead of the tournament, Kim was 500/1 as he saw off the star-studded field at Ponte Vedra Beach to become the youngest Asian two-time PGA Tour winner, with the person - who wishes to remain anonymous - sticking on €100 each way.
What's even more surprising given the size of the bet is Kim's form in the lead up to the flagship event, which was a best finish of T22 in his last 16 PGA Tour starts.
Read more - Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Si Woo Kim's recent starts:— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 15, 2017
T63
WD
MC
T30
WD
MC
MC
MC
MC
T72
WD
T49
T30
WD
MC
T22
1st 🏆
Golf is a funny game. pic.twitter.com/k7sUpRWKmU
Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson, said: “Hats off to the Dublin savvy punter who picked Si Woo Kim to win the Players Championship at the massive odds of 500/1.”
He added: “The lucky punter certainly knows
their golf and no doubt they will be able to afford plenty of four
balls at The K Club after netting a whopping €60,200 from their €200
bet.
"We can certainly say this time that they got a hole-in-one over us and a little birdie told us that they are already enjoying spending their winnings.”