Si Woo Kim's win lands punter a fortune

Si Woo Kim's second PGA Tour win at the Players Championship landed one Irish punter an absolute fortune.

According to Irish Golf Desk, the 21-year-old South Korean - who won by three shots from Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen at TPC Sawgrass - earned a Dubliner a cool €60,200 (£51,184).

Ahead of the tournament, Kim was 500/1 as he saw off the star-studded field at Ponte Vedra Beach to become the youngest Asian two-time PGA Tour winner, with the person - who wishes to remain anonymous - sticking on €100 each way.

What's even more surprising given the size of the bet is Kim's form in the lead up to the flagship event, which was a best finish of T22 in his last 16 PGA Tour starts.

Read more - Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet



Si Woo Kim's recent starts:

T63

WD

MC

T30

WD

MC

MC

MC

MC

T72

WD

T49

T30

WD

MC

T22

1st 🏆



Golf is a funny game. pic.twitter.com/k7sUpRWKmU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 15, 2017

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson, said: “Hats off to the Dublin savvy punter who picked Si Woo Kim to win the Players Championship at the massive odds of 500/1.”

He added: “The lucky punter certainly knows their golf and no doubt they will be able to afford plenty of four balls at The K Club after netting a whopping €60,200 from their €200 bet.



"We can certainly say this time that they got a hole-in-one over us and a little birdie told us that they are already enjoying spending their winnings.”