Sign up for the 2017 Troon Weekender

This year’s Troon Golf Weekender, part of the Ayr Golf Festival 2017, takes place from Fri 25th August – Sun 27th August at the popular Troon Links Golf Courses with the added bonus and comforts of the newly refurbished clubhouse, which opened recently.



The Troon Weekender has competitions for Ladies, Gents and Senior golfers, all of which are listed below. These popular events are great value for money with excellent prizes.

Troon Links, home to 3 fantastic courses, Darley, Lochgreen and Fullarton, has an established and well respected reputation throughout the golfing fraternity and the new clubhouse is set to further this reputation.

Whilst retaining many original features, the extensive £1.5M refurbishment includes a new reception area, an extended family friendly licensed café that will be serving delicious food and refreshments during the event. This is all complimented by a new relaxing lounge area and modern changing facilities, which are available for all to use after a great day on the courses.

There is also a new Professional Shop with Pro Ian Robertson at the helm and at hand to give any golfing advice. The shop has a great selection of quality golf clothing and equipment for the keen golfer.

Following on from the Troon Weekender is the last event on the Ayr Golf Festival 2017 calendar, The Girvan Classic, being held from Fri 22nd September to Sun 24th September at Girvan Golf Club.

To book any of these events or for more information call 01292 612398 or enter online at www.golfsouthayrshire.com



Twitter:@golfsouthayr

More info:golfsouthayrshire.com (01292 612398)