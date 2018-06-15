search
SIX different players could be world No.1 at the end of this week

Golf News



By Michael McEwan14 June, 2018
World Rankings OWGR world No.1 Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Justin Rose Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth US Open Major Championships
Dj World Rankings Story

Dustin Johnson’s second spell as world No.1 could be a short one.

The American, who returned to the rankings summit after winning the FedEx St Jude Classic last weekend, could be replaced at the top of the pile by any one of five different players depending on how results go at the US Open.

Here’s a look at the current top ten…

Current World Top Ten

Any one of the top six – DJ, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy – could be sitting in the No.1 spot come Monday.

MORE - Why NOT to bet on DJ this week
MORE - Rory reveals who he'd like to see win

It’s a little complex so we’ll hand over to Twitter legend and self-proclaimed ‘OWGR guru’ ‘Nosferatu’ (@VC606) to explain the minimum that needs to happen for each scenario to come true…

The next few days promise to be rather interesting!

MORE - Look at how brutal the US Open rough is...



Who is your US Open money on? 

Who do you expect to see win the US Open this week? Leave your answers and reasons in our Comments section below


