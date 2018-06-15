SIX different players could be world No.1 at the end of this week

Dustin Johnson’s second spell as world No.1 could be a short one.



The American, who returned to the rankings summit after winning the FedEx St Jude Classic last weekend, could be replaced at the top of the pile by any one of five different players depending on how results go at the US Open.

Here’s a look at the current top ten…

Any one of the top six – DJ, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy – could be sitting in the No.1 spot come Monday.



MORE - Why NOT to bet on DJ this week

MORE - Rory reveals who he'd like to see win



It’s a little complex so we’ll hand over to Twitter legend and self-proclaimed ‘OWGR guru’ ‘Nosferatu’ (@VC606) to explain the minimum that needs to happen for each scenario to come true…

NO.1 WATCH:

Five players could dethrone DJ from the #1 spot this week. #OWGR



The minimum @usopengolf results needed to have a chance to become #1:@JustinThomas34: 3-way T5 or better@JustinRose99: solo 2nd or a win@JordanSpieth, @JonRahmpga & @McIlroyRory: WIN — Nosferatu (@VC606) June 11, 2018

The next few days promise to be rather interesting!

MORE - Look at how brutal the US Open rough is...



The average world ranking of the @usopengolf winners since the inception of the #OWGR is 24.5. So flip a coin between @RCabreraBello & Matt Kuchar. — Nosferatu (@VC606) June 13, 2018

The next few days promise to be rather interesting!



Who is your US Open money on?

