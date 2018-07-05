search
Sizzling sun is making top courses change colour - literally!

Golf News

Sizzling sun is making top courses change colour - literally!

By bunkered.co.uk05 July, 2018
Carnoustie

As the UK and Ireland continues to bake in scorching sunshine, golfers have been uploading pictures of their burnt-out courses on social media.

The long, dry and hot spell of weather has turned many well-known, well-loved courses from green to brown.

For example, just look at the picture above of Carnoustie's Championship Course, which, in just two weeks' time, will stage the 2018 Open. As this picture taken by head greenkeeper Craig Boath shows, it could be a firm and fast test for defending champion Jordan Spieth and Co.

But it's far from the only course sweltering in the current #tapsaff conditions.

Check out some of the incredible pics doing the rounds online right now…

According to forecasters, the excellent weather could last until well into August, so expect even more fiery conditions over the comings weeks.

Got pics of how your own course has been transformed by the heatwave? Send them to us! Email letters@bunkered.co.uk

Golf News

