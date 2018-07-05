Sizzling sun is making top courses change colour - literally!

As the UK and Ireland continues to bake in scorching sunshine, golfers have been uploading pictures of their burnt-out courses on social media.



The long, dry and hot spell of weather has turned many well-known, well-loved courses from green to brown.



For example, just look at the picture above of Carnoustie's Championship Course, which, in just two weeks' time, will stage the 2018 Open. As this picture taken by head greenkeeper Craig Boath shows, it could be a firm and fast test for defending champion Jordan Spieth and Co.



But it's far from the only course sweltering in the current #tapsaff conditions.



Check out some of the incredible pics doing the rounds online right now…

As the heatwave continues, here’s the view from the 14th tee box (overlooking kitty’s river bridge & the 13th & 2nd fairway) #links@BallybunionGNpic.twitter.com/uvgBCQmT4j — Catherine Moylan (@cathmoylan) July 5, 2018

The #OldCourse#StAndrews finally turning into a true links golf course after years of rain & sprinklers forcing it parkland! #thesenioropen on the #oldcourse will be brilliant...FORE! pic.twitter.com/2kYAJOqBZg — John Boyne (@caddiegolftours) July 3, 2018

18th hole at the end of April, end of May and end of June pic.twitter.com/IPnopplQL2 — Moray Golf Club (@MorayGC) June 30, 2018

Few pictures taken with the drone yesterday, course playing very links just now and with no rain forecast could be a long few weeks watering #carnegielinks#Skibocastle#golf#links#scotlandpic.twitter.com/Tau3kkaHQf — skibo_greenkeeper (@skibo_GK) July 4, 2018

WARM again today🙄🙄☀️🌝 COURSE IS VERY DRY ON THE LINKS SIDE @Brettcornelius and his team are doing a great job keeping the course in playable condition. #heatwave#Golf@Beeboy0138pic.twitter.com/vTpImjJAQs — North Shore Golf (@northshorehotel) July 5, 2018

The world famous links of Royal Liverpool Golf Club are the colour of sand bunkers! ⁦@RLGCHoylake⁩ #HeatWave2018pic.twitter.com/OmL3ENLw0o — Brigid Benson (@brigid_benson) July 3, 2018

Nice early start today in the sunshine playing some proper links golf in a competition @WestLancsGC -can’t wait! 🌞🏌️‍♂️😎 pic.twitter.com/HlXD6xevkp — Rob Flanagan (@Rob_Flan) July 5, 2018

According to forecasters, the excellent weather could last until well into August, so expect even more fiery conditions over the comings weeks.

Got pics of how your own course has been transformed by the heatwave? Send them to us! Email letters@bunkered.co.uk