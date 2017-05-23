There are no results available.
Skechers Go Golf Focus Review

By David Cunninghame23 May, 2017
Skechers Shoes
Skechers Focus

Skechers are a brand that is relatively new to the golf industry but you certainly wouldn’t know it from the quality of their products.

I recently received a pair of their GO GOLF Focus, currently worn by Russell Knox and a brand new addition to the Skechers range.

I decided to put these new shoes through their paces and, straight off the bat, I loved the level of comfort they provided.

Skechers’ boundary-pushing R&D department designed these shoes to provide “total performance and out of the box comfort built specifically for the golf course,” and I was certainly finding this to be the case.

Dsc 0115 01

Newly improved cushioning technologies, such as GOGA Mat and GOGA Matrix, provided the exceptional yoga mat feel and comfort that Russell Knox has continually praised. This, coupled with 5-GEN, a next generation highly responsive cushioning foam used in the sole, also seen in their running shoes, adds to the incredible fit and feel of the shoes.

Skechers

The fully waterproof Focus has been hailed as the sleek, lightweight stability offering within their 2017 collection. It features a durable grip TPU bottom plate and a sleek low to the ground, full contact bottom offer great stability throughout the golf swing while the Dynamic Upper Fit allows for excellent flexibility in the forefoot. All of these new technologies really make this one of the standout performance shoes on the market.

Read more - Skechers unveil all-new GO GOLF range

Skechers Pro

(Above: Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2)

It is not only the Focus however that stands out from the brand’s impressive 2017 collection. The GO GOLF Pro 2 also incorporates 5-GEN technology, and combines a classic design with complete Skechers H2GO Shield waterproof protection.

It was only a month ago that Wesley Bryan, one half of the YouTube trick shot sensations the Bryan brothers, claimed his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Heritage, wearing the Pro 2. Bryan said, “I could not have gotten here without my team, including Skechers Performance."

Wesley Bryan Win Image

He continued, "This is a fantastic way to start our partnership and I look forward to winning even more titles with the brand.”

