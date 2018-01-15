There are no results available.
Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal

Golf News

Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal

By Bunkered Golf Magazine15 January, 2018
The Masters Sky Sports
Sergio Garcia Masters

Sky Sports has extended its deal to show The Masters from 2018 onwards, the broadcasting giant has confirmed.

A new partnership - understood to be three years - has been agreed, with Sky Sports the only place to see all four days' play live, as well as the annual Par 3 Contest and a variety of additional content throughout the week.

The coverage will be presented by David Livingstone with expert analysis from Butch Harmon, whose father Claude Harmon Sr won the Masters in 1948, former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, and more.

Barney Francis, Sky Sports managing director, said: "This is fantastic news and our viewers can look forward to another special week at Augusta National. The Masters is a magical event played on a magnificent golf course.

Sky Sports Golf

"I believe our award-winning coverage and dedicated golf channel will give the best platform for a memorable tournament as part of a tremendous year of golf on Sky Sports."

Previously, there had been uncertainty as to whether Sky Sports would be able to strike a deal with Augusta National, with BT Sport reportedly interested in showcasing the first major of the year - and willing to offer more money.

The new long-term agreement is also a welcome boost given that Sky Sports lost broadcasting rights to the US PGA Championship in 2017, shortly after launching its own dedicated golf channel.

BBC took advantage to show all four days at Quail Hollow but, according to the Telegraph, Sky Sports is hopeful of regaining the rights to the final major of the year after resolving differences with the PGA of America.

