Sky Sports loses rights to PGA Championship

Sky Sports has lost the rights to next month's PGA Championship, according to a report in the Guardian.

The report comes just days after Sky announced its own dedicated golf channel and signals a step backwards after becoming the prime UK broadcaster of the Open - and thus all four majors - in 2016.

It marks the end of a ten-year deal it had with the PGA of America - who it is understood want to pursue a new broadcast model - which is likely to involve a greater shift towards social media. It also means that, at the moment, the championship will not feature on UK TV at all.

“We had a good partnership with Sky but the 2017 US PGA Championship will not be on Sky,” the PGA of America’s chief commercial officer, Jeff Price, told the Guardian.

“It was a multi-year deal that was up. Ultimately one of the key things for us is scale of distribution and obviously with all the new platforms that consumers are engaging with, we want to make sure we reach all of them.”

Golf will be one of ten Sky Sports channels offering the live sport, with dedicated channels also for the Premier League, Football, Cricket and Formula One.