Sky Sports revamp: What it means for golf fans

A change in the way Sky Sports offers its subscription could mean excellent news for golf fans.



It is being reported that the company will scrap its traditional Sky Sports 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 channels in favour of sport-specific channels, like it currently has with its Formula One coverage.

As a result, golf will have its own full-time dedicated channel, just like it did throughout Open week last year, and so will football (two channels) and cricket.

Other sports, such as tennis, rugby union and rugby league, will be found on a channel called Sky Sports Arena.



So what about the cost? Well, if for example you just wanted to purchase solely the Sky Sports Golf channel, it could be available for as little as £18 per month. The cheapest sports package at the moment is £49.50 per month.

However, it is expected that the whole Sky Sports bundle will remain a costly option. So, if you're not keen to ditch the likes of football or cricket, there won't be that much of a change in the price.

The move comes as Sky Sports’ viewing figures continue to tumble with more people paying for cheaper services such as Netflix and Amazon. The changes would also mean that Sky Sports can actively gauge the popularity of each sport and what the value of the broadcasting rights are worth.

The Sky Sports Golf team received a BAFTA for their Open coverage at Royal Troon last year and, for avid golf fans who struggle to justify the monthly outlay of paying for Sky Sports just for golf, this appears to be the perfect remedy.



As yet though, there is no timeframe on when this change will come into place.

