Sky Sports to launch channel dedicated to golf

From next Tuesday, you can get a Sky Sports Golf package for as little as £18 per month as part of a whole new programming offering.



Golf will have its own dedicated Sky Sports channel and, if golf is the only sport you’d consider watching, you can purchase it for just £18 per month – more than 60% cheaper than a current Sky Original & Sports package.

Golf will be one of 10 Sky Sports channels offering the best live sport, with dedicated channels also for the Premier League, Football, Cricket and Formula One.

You can watch the Open, the Masters and the US Open in HD and with Sky Q, and there’ll also be exclusive live coverage of the Women's British Open for the first time in August, as well as the Solheim Cup.

As well as comprehensive weekly live coverage from the European Tour and PGA Tour, the channel will also offer exclusive interviews with players and caddies to get viewers closer to the game, with plenty masterclasses on show.

Sky Sports will remain the home of golf and continue its award-winning commentary and analysis, with the likes of Butch Harmon, Paul McGinley and Rich Beem key parts of the coverage.

With a new look, a new schedule and brand new shows, the Sky Sports Golf channel has vowed to get fans even closer to the sport.

One channel is available for £18, two for £22 and three for £26. The change is scheduled to happen automatically on July 18. For more information on the new Sky Sports, go to: www.sky.com/new-sky-sports.