Golf News

Sky Sports win BAFTA for Open coverage

By Bunkered Golf Magazine15 May, 2017
Sky Sports The Open
Tic2Hz Nde6 Raa6 Kvo32C Lmos Wrhws Scy

Sky Sports scooped a BAFTA at last night's awards for Best Sports Production for its coverage of last year’s Open at Royal Troon.

The coverage was chosen ahead of BBC’s coverage of the Rio Olympics, the Six Nations clash between England and Wales and the Paralympics on Channel 4.

The 2016 championship was the first to be broadcast exclusively live on the channel and featured extensive coverage including, for the first time ever, the very first tee shot from home favourite Colin Montgomerie.

As well as that, the Open Zone was a hugely popular innovation throughout the week as the world's top players gave insight into their games and it was something they clearly bought into.

Head of Golf, Jason Wessely, paid tribute to his team as well as European Tour Productions, saying: “Thanks to BAFTA for recognising what we try to do here… make golf exciting.”

Sky Sports also won the best multimedia sports package at the Sports Journalism Awards in February for its extensive coverage of The Open, beating nominations for four Olympic packages.

The 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale will also get the full, exclusive Sky Sports treatment, which will see Henrik Stenson defend the Claret Jug over the Southport links.

