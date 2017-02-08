bunkered.co.uk
 
Brutal Pebble Beach, Paige’s new routine

By on February 8, 2017

CharleyHoffman

Social_eyes_banner

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. For the practice days of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, spectators were advised to stay away due to adverse weather.

J.B. Holmes detailed just how bad conditions were, as he hit a 6-iron – yes, a 6-iron – into the 105-yard par-3 seventh green…

As for Tony Finau, it was a 5-iron!

And it was likewise for Charley Hoffman, who described it as ‘some of the most fun’ he’s had on a golf course.

Meanwhile, Jason Day almost broke the internet as he smacked his driver 285 yards… left-handed!!!

JD 285 lefty #wow @jasondayofficial

A video posted by David Lutterus (@lutterus) on

‘Salt Bae’ was the social media frenzy of January. Not sure who he is? This picture should jog your memory.

SaltBae

Now, he’s made his way onto the PGA Tour, with Rickie Fowler – who ‘Salt Bae’ cooked for when the American was in Abu Dhabi – using it as a celebration at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Paige Spiranac’s new pre-shot routine is pretty impressive…

Flipping into Mondays like….#mypartytrick #gymnast #golfer #ormodel

A video posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

She spent last week at TPC Scottsdale and, by all accounts, had an absolute ball.

Time to get ROWDY! 16 at @wmphoenixopen! Doesn't get better than this #16

A photo posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on

Another person who had an absolute ball? Beeeeeef.

He had a special Arby’s curly fries headcover for the occasion.

And he was doing some special giveaways at the 16th hole that the crowd, unsurprisingly, absolutely loved!

And finally…

Colin Montgomerie has been spending some quality time with his dad and brother over in the States this past week, which involved a trip to the World Golf Hall of Fame and TPC Sawgrass.

Great day today visited #worldgolfhalloffame with my brother and dad. #golf #golfhalloffame #staugustine #florida

A photo posted by Colin Montgomerie © (@colinmontgomerie) on

Next stop on our golf trip #tpcsawgrass #golf #usaroadtrip #usgolftrip

A photo posted by Colin Montgomerie © (@colinmontgomerie) on

