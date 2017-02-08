Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. For the practice days of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, spectators were advised to stay away due to adverse weather.
J.B. Holmes detailed just how bad conditions were, as he hit a 6-iron – yes, a 6-iron – into the 105-yard par-3 seventh green…
When 105 yards is a long way.#PebbleBeach pic.twitter.com/hoaJfja9fq
— J.B. Holmes (@JBHolmesgolf) February 7, 2017
As for Tony Finau, it was a 5-iron!
And it was likewise for Charley Hoffman, who described it as ‘some of the most fun’ he’s had on a golf course.
Always have heard the stories of Pebble Beach on a windy rainy day. 5i into #7 112 yards. And hit the green. Some of the most fun I have ever had on the course. #ATTProAm. With at Bret Baier from Fox news. We where the only ones on the course till hole 18 when we ran into Jerry Kelly and Aaron Rodgers and played the last hole with them. Great memories.
Meanwhile, Jason Day almost broke the internet as he smacked his driver 285 yards… left-handed!!!
‘Salt Bae’ was the social media frenzy of January. Not sure who he is? This picture should jog your memory.
Now, he’s made his way onto the PGA Tour, with Rickie Fowler – who ‘Salt Bae’ cooked for when the American was in Abu Dhabi – using it as a celebration at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
#SaltBae has made its way to the PGA TOUR courtesy of @RickieFowler. pic.twitter.com/2vk34mInyr
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2017
Paige Spiranac’s new pre-shot routine is pretty impressive…
She spent last week at TPC Scottsdale and, by all accounts, had an absolute ball.
Another person who had an absolute ball? Beeeeeef.
He had a special Arby’s curly fries headcover for the occasion.
@BeefGolf forsure passed out the best item so far. “Abby’s curly fries” head covers @Arbys #StoolieOpen pic.twitter.com/pIzpuMi2O0
— #StoolieOpen (@FPcommenter) February 4, 2017
And he was doing some special giveaways at the 16th hole that the crowd, unsurprisingly, absolutely loved!
Best sponsorship award goes to @Arbys …The crowd loves @BeefGolf #wastemanagement pic.twitter.com/uTH7pxwn0q
— Amanda Busick (@AmandaBusick) February 5, 2017
Colin Montgomerie has been spending some quality time with his dad and brother over in the States this past week, which involved a trip to the World Golf Hall of Fame and TPC Sawgrass.