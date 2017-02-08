Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. For the practice days of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, spectators were advised to stay away due to adverse weather.

J.B. Holmes detailed just how bad conditions were, as he hit a 6-iron – yes, a 6-iron – into the 105-yard par-3 seventh green…

As for Tony Finau, it was a 5-iron!

Famous #7 at Pebble Beach! Wind blowing 30mph and raining all day nice little hold off 5iron from 106 yds to 15ft. I was quite pleased with the shot as you can see haha! Great day day out with some great company! #pebblebeach #at&tproam #iwasfreeeezing A video posted by Tony finau (@tonyfinaugolf) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

And it was likewise for Charley Hoffman, who described it as ‘some of the most fun’ he’s had on a golf course.

Always have heard the stories of Pebble Beach on a windy rainy day. 5i into #7 112 yards. And hit the green. Some of the most fun I have ever had on the course. #ATTProAm. With at Bret Baier from Fox news. We where the only ones on the course till hole 18 when we ran into Jerry Kelly and Aaron Rodgers and played the last hole with them. Great memories. A video posted by charley hoffman (@charleyhoffman) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Meanwhile, Jason Day almost broke the internet as he smacked his driver 285 yards… left-handed!!!

JD 285 lefty #wow @jasondayofficial A video posted by David Lutterus (@lutterus) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

‘Salt Bae’ was the social media frenzy of January. Not sure who he is? This picture should jog your memory.

Now, he’s made his way onto the PGA Tour, with Rickie Fowler – who ‘Salt Bae’ cooked for when the American was in Abu Dhabi – using it as a celebration at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

#SaltBae has made its way to the PGA TOUR courtesy of @RickieFowler. pic.twitter.com/2vk34mInyr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2017

Paige Spiranac’s new pre-shot routine is pretty impressive…

Flipping into Mondays like….#mypartytrick #gymnast #golfer #ormodel A video posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:28am PST

She spent last week at TPC Scottsdale and, by all accounts, had an absolute ball.

Time to get ROWDY! 16 at @wmphoenixopen! Doesn't get better than this #16 A photo posted by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Another person who had an absolute ball? Beeeeeef.

What a great week I've had! Never seen anything like it in my life. Thank u @wastemanagement @wmphoenixopen and to everyone who come out to watch! A video posted by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

He had a special Arby’s curly fries headcover for the occasion.

And he was doing some special giveaways at the 16th hole that the crowd, unsurprisingly, absolutely loved!

And finally…

Colin Montgomerie has been spending some quality time with his dad and brother over in the States this past week, which involved a trip to the World Golf Hall of Fame and TPC Sawgrass.

Great day today visited #worldgolfhalloffame with my brother and dad. #golf #golfhalloffame #staugustine #florida A photo posted by Colin Montgomerie © (@colinmontgomerie) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

Next stop on our golf trip #tpcsawgrass #golf #usaroadtrip #usgolftrip A photo posted by Colin Montgomerie © (@colinmontgomerie) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:43am PST

