The American pulled away from his tee shot at the 17th due to some camera noise and glared at the person responsible – before blaming the same person after his tee shot missed the green.
“I had no chance after that,” Bubba is heard saying as he walked off the tee box.
@NoLayingUp Bubba just being Bubba …..always the crowd's fault pic.twitter.com/W8Ak1CiwCf
— Paulie's Picks (@friedeggpaulie) March 10, 2017
He ended up making bogey – plus another on the 18th – and missed the cut by two. Ouch.
Yesterday, the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers ended its 273-year ban on women members after the result of a second postal ballot – meaning it is now back on The Open rota.
Some big names in the world of golf and politics shared their delight at the decision.
Well done, Muirfield – decision to admit women members emphatic & the right one. Look forward to seeing you host the Open again in future. https://t.co/kOy9VqfdfF
— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 14, 2017
About time, but still a welcome step forward not just for Muirfield, but for Scotland's reputation as the home of golf – for all. https://t.co/wZatIH5OH0
— Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) March 14, 2017
Gr8 news from Muirfield this am,kudos to @RandA reinstating Muirfield to @TheOpen rota special week @goeastlothian @golfeastlothian #HCEG
— Catriona matthew (@Beany25) March 14, 2017
Well done to the members of Muirfield. Making golf a progressive sport, accessible to all the world is crucial to our future. pic.twitter.com/3AfJJEAIfu
— Gary Player (@garyplayer) March 14, 2017
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is prompting a whole host of tributes from those teeing it up at Bay Hill this week.
But first, if you haven’t seen this from sponsor Mastercard, you need to give it a watch.
Dream big. Go all in. Make it Priceless. #ArnieWould pic.twitter.com/uzWZLvQ0zU
— Mastercard (@Mastercard) March 13, 2017
Rory McIlroy shared a letter Palmer sent him after he won the 2011 US Open.
A letter from AP after my first major. Great words of wisdom as always. Can't wait to play @APinv this week and celebrate his amazing life. pic.twitter.com/plIpZxgjtn
— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 14, 2017
Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley have specially designed shoes for the event.
While Morgan Hoffmann has a very special wedge design.
The 52-degree has a pitcher of Arnold Palmer’s iced tea and lemonade drink, the 58 has an umbrella with ‘The King’ all over it, and the 62 has silhouettes of airplanes and two tail numbers.
N1AP are the tail numbers on Palmer’s plane and N4316F are the tail numbers for Hoffmann’s plane.
Sergio Garcia is getting married later this year – July 29 to be precise – and his fiancée Angela Akins posted this funny video ahead of the pair doing some cake tasting.
Want to see a guy smash a putter 276 yards? Here you go…
Morning all… not to belittle any of your weekend achievements but here's a dude banging a putter 276 #TheClub pic.twitter.com/gYotiX4X8c
— The Club (@theclub) March 13, 2017