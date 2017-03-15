bunkered.co.uk
 
Bubba's meltdown, tributes to Arnie

Bubba’s meltdown, tributes to Arnie

March 15, 2017

BubbaWatson

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Now, for those eagle-eyed Valspar Championship viewers on Friday night, you may have seen Bubba Watson getting pretty angry with a spectator.

The American pulled away from his tee shot at the 17th due to some camera noise and glared at the person responsible – before blaming the same person after his tee shot missed the green.

“I had no chance after that,” Bubba is heard saying as he walked off the tee box.

He ended up making bogey – plus another on the 18th – and missed the cut by two. Ouch.

Yesterday, the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers ended its 273-year ban on women members after the result of a second postal ballot – meaning it is now back on The Open rota.

Some big names in the world of golf and politics shared their delight at the decision.


The Arnold Palmer Invitational is prompting a whole host of tributes from those teeing it up at Bay Hill this week.

But first, if you haven’t seen this from sponsor Mastercard, you need to give it a watch.

Rory McIlroy shared a letter Palmer sent him after he won the 2011 US Open.

Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley have specially designed shoes for the event.

Legends never die!! Honored to be here this week at the @apinv to celebrate a life well played!! To The King

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

Long Live The KING @apinv @jumpman23 #apinvitational Cred @hedcheq

A post shared by Keegan Bradley (@keeganbradley1) on

While Morgan Hoffmann has a very special wedge design.

The 52-degree has a pitcher of Arnold Palmer’s iced tea and lemonade drink, the 58 has an umbrella with ‘The King’ all over it, and the 62 has silhouettes of airplanes and two tail numbers.

N1AP are the tail numbers on Palmer’s plane and N4316F are the tail numbers for Hoffmann’s plane.

Sergio Garcia is getting married later this year – July 29 to be precise – and his fiancée Angela Akins posted this funny video ahead of the pair doing some cake tasting.

Cake tasting today! Love this man and all the laughs we have together! @thesergiogarcia #weddingplanning

A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on

And finally…

Want to see a guy smash a putter 276 yards? Here you go…

