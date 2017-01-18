bunkered.co.uk
 
Faldo wants change, Rory v Chamblee Part 2

Faldo wants change, Rory v Chamblee Part 2

By on January 18, 2017

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. The European Tour announced some big changes to its membership and qualifying criteria for the Ryder Cup today.

But it’s another change that Sir Nick Faldo would like to see – the logo.

Ken Brown agreed.

And others seem to want a Seve Ballesteros silhouette, too.

Life is good for Justin Thomas at the minute.

Back-to-back PGA Tour wins. $2.3m earned. So what to do? Firstly, buy a new set of wheels of course.

JustinThomasCar

And he also cheekily chimed in on a Golf Channel Twitter debate after his record 49-under-par over two tournaments in Hawaii.

JustinThomasTweet

Over the weekend, this tweet from the PGA Tour caused quite a stir.

Amateur1

I know, right?! Well, it earned a mountain of replies, which were subsequently deleted.

Amateur3

PGA Tour pro Steven Bowditch tried to make a joke of it, while fellow pro John Peterson tagged world No.1 amateur Maverick McNealy to see what he made of it.

Amateur2

His response? Just perfect.

Amateur4

Rory McIlroy’s rib stress fracture gave Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee another chance to reference the four-time major winner’s gym work…

ChambleeTweet

Whether McIlroy saw the above tweet or not remains to be seen, but he couldn’t help but jump in and put down Chamblee on a different topic.

Chamblee was arguing with a couple of followers saying that most players these days hit down on the ball off the tee.

Enter Rory, who hit him with some Trackman data.

Leaving it at that Rory? Actually, maybe not.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky starred in ANOTHER wacky home music video.

The song this time? Beyonce – Single Ladies.

Things you do for the girl you put a ring on!!!! @paulinagretzky

A video posted by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga) on

And finally…

It was DJ by name, DJ by nature ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

The 2016 US Open champion joined Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson on the decks with DJ Reggie Yates.

 

 

