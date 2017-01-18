Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. The European Tour announced some big changes to its membership and qualifying criteria for the Ryder Cup today.

But it’s another change that Sir Nick Faldo would like to see – the logo.

While your fixing things, why not have a go at our logo?! Bring it up to 2018, looks more like 1820! #JustSayin! https://t.co/aPZvJA0wQc — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) January 18, 2017

Ken Brown agreed.

@NickFaldo006 @EuropeanTour It looked old when it was new. Would this be a suitable logo for the #EuropeanTour

RT if you think so. pic.twitter.com/yWsQxOMtfk — Ken Brown.. (@KenBrownGolf) January 18, 2017

And others seem to want a Seve Ballesteros silhouette, too.

@KenBrownGolf @NickFaldo006 @EuropeanTour the Seve silhouette is iconic and would be a fitting tribute to the greatest #Golf — Russ Anderson (@RussAnderson70) January 18, 2017

@NickFaldo006 @EuropeanTour please include the famous Seve silhouette he is adored by everybody — Sparky (@daveycunningham) January 18, 2017

Life is good for Justin Thomas at the minute.

Back-to-back PGA Tour wins. $2.3m earned. So what to do? Firstly, buy a new set of wheels of course.

And he also cheekily chimed in on a Golf Channel Twitter debate after his record 49-under-par over two tournaments in Hawaii.

Over the weekend, this tweet from the PGA Tour caused quite a stir.

I know, right?! Well, it earned a mountain of replies, which were subsequently deleted.

PGA Tour pro Steven Bowditch tried to make a joke of it, while fellow pro John Peterson tagged world No.1 amateur Maverick McNealy to see what he made of it.

His response? Just perfect.

Rory McIlroy’s rib stress fracture gave Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee another chance to reference the four-time major winner’s gym work…

Whether McIlroy saw the above tweet or not remains to be seen, but he couldn’t help but jump in and put down Chamblee on a different topic.

Chamblee was arguing with a couple of followers saying that most players these days hit down on the ball off the tee.

@THEclubfitter Jack Nicklaus did not hit up on his drives. Some of today’s longest hitters hit up on their drives, but most/average hit down — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 17, 2017

Enter Rory, who hit him with some Trackman data.

@chambleebrandel @flightscopePhD It’s 2017 and Jordan is hitting a 3 wood in that photo. To get the most out of modern equipment you need to hit up on the driver. #fact pic.twitter.com/sBGGMN9lBn — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 18, 2017

Leaving it at that Rory? Actually, maybe not.

Pretty sure hitting up with your driver works @chambleebrandel pic.twitter.com/OLU3ZO815C — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 18, 2017

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky starred in ANOTHER wacky home music video.

The song this time? Beyonce – Single Ladies.

Things you do for the girl you put a ring on!!!! @paulinagretzky A video posted by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

And finally…

It was DJ by name, DJ by nature ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

The 2016 US Open champion joined Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson on the decks with DJ Reggie Yates.

Go behind the scenes as @REGYATES took over the driving range at #ADGolfChamps pic.twitter.com/Vdcp1dhwD9 — HSBC Sport (@HSBC_Sport) January 18, 2017

bunkered: Follow us on social media

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

And don’t forget Google+!

More Reading