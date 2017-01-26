bunkered.co.uk
 
Gonzalo strips down, pros wind up Fitzy

Gonzalo strips down, pros wind up Fitzy

By on January 26, 2017

GonzaloFC

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. On the PGA Tour, it was a case of another week, another 59 as Adam Hadwin replicated Justin Thomas’ efforts in Hawaii.

However, the real success story of the day was Steven Bowditch shooting his first sub-70 round for eight months.

Naturally, he compared his and Hadwin’s achievements all in great humour.

Spaniard Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano was also playing in that PGA Tour event – the Career Builder Challenge.

He had to take drastic measures for this shot.

And his comments about the shot on Twitter afterwards were fantastic.

Ahead of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, Padraig Harrington was pretty honest, and blunt, about his chances.

Tommy Fleetwood celebrated his 26th birthday last Thursday before capping off an excellent week in Abu Dhabi by securing his second European Tour win on Sunday.

And, on Thursday, his caddie Ian Finnis gave him this card!

Over the past few months, Matt Fitzpatrick’s relationship has been a great source of light-hearted fun for his peers – notably Chris Wood and Thomas Pieters.

So when his girlfriend tweeted this and Fitzpatrick retweeted it, it was only a matter of time before the replies came flooding in.

Wood kicked things off.

Before Pieters and fellow European Tour pro David Lipsky followed.

And finally…

The European Tour fake reporter went viral last week with Lee Westwood getting slightly annoyed after being called ‘Liam’ and ‘Leo’.

And it appears on of his alternative names has already caught on in Starbucks, too.

