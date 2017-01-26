Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. On the PGA Tour, it was a case of another week, another 59 as Adam Hadwin replicated Justin Thomas’ efforts in Hawaii.

However, the real success story of the day was Steven Bowditch shooting his first sub-70 round for eight months.

Naturally, he compared his and Hadwin’s achievements all in great humour.

Best round in 8 months and only got beaten by 10! Things are looking up.. #69watch — bowdo (@bowdo83) January 21, 2017

Spaniard Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano was also playing in that PGA Tour event – the Career Builder Challenge.

He had to take drastic measures for this shot.

And his comments about the shot on Twitter afterwards were fantastic.

Always wear clean underwear when going to the doctor – or the @PGATOUR, as you might end up pulling off your pants on national television! https://t.co/q0rTGsV1Fy — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) January 22, 2017

Just happy that my leopard thong was being laundered this morning. White boxers was the only clean option available. https://t.co/QbApkJR4z0 — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) January 22, 2017

Ahead of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, Padraig Harrington was pretty honest, and blunt, about his chances.

Looking forward to my first week back @FarmersInsOpen.9 weeks without playing a single hole of golf. Not sure if I'd be a good bet this week — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) January 24, 2017

Tommy Fleetwood celebrated his 26th birthday last Thursday before capping off an excellent week in Abu Dhabi by securing his second European Tour win on Sunday.

And, on Thursday, his caddie Ian Finnis gave him this card!

The birthday card I received today from my caddie @Finnis1878 !! Some might call it positive vibes …… pic.twitter.com/t104IyqolB — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) January 19, 2017

Over the past few months, Matt Fitzpatrick’s relationship has been a great source of light-hearted fun for his peers – notably Chris Wood and Thomas Pieters.

So when his girlfriend tweeted this and Fitzpatrick retweeted it, it was only a matter of time before the replies came flooding in.

Wood kicked things off.

Before Pieters and fellow European Tour pro David Lipsky followed.

And finally…

The European Tour fake reporter went viral last week with Lee Westwood getting slightly annoyed after being called ‘Liam’ and ‘Leo’.

And it appears on of his alternative names has already caught on in Starbucks, too.

